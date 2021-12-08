<img class="alignright wp-image-36174" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/06\/police_light_1593098167.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="141" \/>\r\n<div dir="ltr">WHEO Radio is reporting that a two-vehicle accident has occurred at the intersection of Spring Road and U.S. 58 in Patrick Springs. Emergency Response Crews are on the scene. The eastbound lane of U.S. 58 is closed. South Mayo Drive has been closed due to downed power lines resulting from the accident. Use caution when driving in the area and expect delays.<\/div>
