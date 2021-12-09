<img class="size-full wp-image-59120 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/12\/covid_test_1639077965-300x191-1.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="191" \/>The Blue Ridge Regional Library system is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to distribute free curbside pickup of COVID-19 at-home test kits to support access to testing resources in the area.\r\n\r\nWith an increased demand for testing due to the spread of COVID-19, the library and VDH are offering test kits to residents. Neither a library card nor proof of residency is needed.\r\n\r\n\u201cVDH will be supplying no-cost, virtually guided rapid antigen tests using eMed-proctored Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Card Home Test to libraries as supplies are available,\u201d according to the release. \u201cLibraries will offer a curbside pick-up location for community members as resources allow. Rapid antigen tests provide results in 15-minutes.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe tests are for take home use only and patrons will not be allowed to take the test in the library due to safety concerns. Please note the test will not work with our patron computers as they do not have cameras or microphones.\r\n\r\nTests require a photo ID, a computer, laptop or smartphone that has internet access with a camera and microphone. If you do not have Internet access, you can use the external Wi-Fi outside any one of our locations.\r\n\r\nEach test kit will include a FAQ sheet that will be distributed via curbside service only at all branches on a first come, first serve basis while supplies are available.\r\n\r\nCall your local branch to check availability and to schedule curbside pickup of the test. Please wear a face mask when picking up the test. The library is pleased to provide this service to make our community safer.\r\n\r\nFor more information in Patrick County, call (276) 694-3352, ext. 1.
