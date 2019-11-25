Customized Decks Released

The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce released the Patrick County customized playing card deck. Each card features a local business, organization or project unique to Patrick County. These playing

cards are a great stocking stuffer for the holidays, or any time.

To purchase yours, visit the Chamber of Commerce office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mattie B’s on Main Street in Stuart and Poor Farmers’ Market in Meadows of Dan.

The chamber will also be set up at the Stuart Farmers’ Market on Friday, Nov. 22, 8 a.m. to noon and Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at (276) 694-6012