Quilters give back to veterans

As a token of thanks and celebration of Veterans Day, Patrick County Quilters visited Blue Ridge Nursing Home and presented each veteran with a lap quilt made using a patriotic theme.

The presentations were made during a reception especially for veterans living at Blue Ridge. A total of 42 lap quilts, as well as a table runner for decorating the common area, were donated as a result of months of planning and sewing.

Everyone enjoyed making the lap quilts and the gratitude on each face as they received their special quilt.

Patrick County Quilters meets at Quilted Colors on the 1st Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon. Anyone interested in quilting is invited to attend. All skill levels are welcome.