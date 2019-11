This handsome guy is waiting at the PCPAS for his new home. He was found on Raven Den Lane in Woolwine. If you recognize him, call the shelter at (276) 694-6259.

This adorable kitty is a female tortoise shell, about 12 weeks. A sweet girl, she would love to warm your lap. She also is waiting at the shelter.

Both will be spayed or neutered before going home with you and the adoption fee is just $10 call (276) 694-6259.