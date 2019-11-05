Davis to Present A.A. Burleigh: Civil War Soldier

Hasan Davis brings to life one of America’s overlooked heroes, Civil War veteran Angus Augustus Burleigh, during his performance “A. A. Burleigh: Civil War Soldier.”

The Reynolds Homestead is partnering with New College Institute and Patrick County Public Schools to host Davis at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 in the Patrick County High School auditorium in Stuart.

There is no admission charge for this event.

Burleigh, the son of an English Sea Captain, was born in 1848 aboard a sea freighter on the Atlantic Ocean, according to Davis’ website. His mother, Carlotta, was a woman of color.

Because of his father’s status, Burleigh and his mother lived in Virginia in relative freedom until Burleigh was two. After his father’s death, Burleigh and his mother were abducted, taken to Kentucky, and sold into slavery.

After 14 years of enslavement, Burleigh escaped his bondage and at the height of the Civil War, he made his way to Frankfort, Kentucky, to join the newly formed United States Colored Troops, ultimately earning the rank of Sargent.

Burleigh was one of the first African American males to attend and graduate from Berea College. From there he began more than four decades of education and ministry that led him, his wife and three children across the United States. In 1889 Burleigh was appointed Chaplain of the General Assembly of Illinois by the Governor. In 1939, Angus Augustus Burleigh died in a Veterans hospital in Los Angeles at the age of 91.

Davis is an internationally recognized speaker, educator and juvenile justice advocate who lives in Kentucky. He travels the country to help young people and adults find their voice, personal power, sense of self-respect, and dignity. And he uses his passion for theater to help others connect with historical African-American figures.

The program is free, but donations will be accepted to help support future programs.