Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair Set for Nov. 9

The holiday spirit is in the air, and a chance to get an early jump on holiday shopping is at the Reynolds Homestead Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Community Enrichment Center.

“We have 23 vendors with 29 tables of hand-crafted items that will make unique gifts,” said Becki Turner, volunteer coordinator of the event. “Local artists and crafters from Patrick and surrounding counties will have everything to fill your gift-giving needs.”

Items for sale will include knitted and crocheted hats and scarves, ornaments, doll clothes, stockings, treats, Barn Quilt kits, jewelry, stained glass, handspun yarns, Native American crafts, whimsical Items, hand-painted scarves, wearable art, artisan soaps and bath products, and more.

In addition to great shopping, lunch is on the menu, too. Shoppers can take advantage of an eat-in or take-out lunch options, featuring a full hot dog bar with all the fixings, tomato basil soup and Brunswick stew with corn muffins and crackers.

“We want shoppers to take their time and enjoy visiting with our artists and crafters, and having lunch on site provides a chance to sit down and relax while here,” said Turner. “Plus, you can take dinner home, too if you like.”

Doors open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 for shoppers. Coffee and hot chocolate will be available for shoppers to enjoy while browsing the great selection of goods. Those attending are asked to enter the Community Enrichment Center through the basement and work their way upstairs.

The Reynolds Homestead is located at 463 Homestead Lane in Critz. Anyone needing directions or more information can call (276) 694-7181.