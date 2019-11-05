Patrick County Youngsters to Star in Frozen JR.

Disney’s worldwide phenomenon is taking Broadway Junior by (snow) storm. A theatrical take on a modern classic, Disney’s Frozen JR. brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage in Martinsville – featuring some of Patrick County’s very own.

Four children from Patrick County were among the 106 to audition in September for a spot on the 68-member cast, comprised of actors aged 5 through 18.

Savannah Fain, a second grader and daughter of Steven and Christie Fain, was cast in the principal role of Young Elsa. The Hidden Folk Ensemble includes Kinsleigh Harris, a third grader and daughter of Jon and Leigh Ann Harris; and Audrey McGhee, a second grader and daughter of Jason and Mandy McGhee. The Snowflake Ensemble includes Kendra Vipperman, a second grader and daughter of Jason and Stephanie Vipperman.

Frozen JR. is a 60-minute adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the 2013 animated film about a story of true love and acceptance between sisters. While expanding upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa, the condensed version still features all the songs heard in the movie plus five numbers written specifically for the stage musical.

Frozen JR is the latest production of Patriot Players, a performing troupe at Patrick Henry Community College that is led by Devin Pendleton as the artistic director. Along with Pendleton, the staff of Frozen JR are Kimberly Everhart as director; Linda Via, music director; Jane Leizer, choreographer; Morgan Young, stage manager; Emma Weatherly, resident director; and Shauna Hines, technical director.

The show will be presented multiple times at the Walker Fine Arts Theater on the Martinsville campus of Patrick Henry Community College from November 7-10, with the Nov. 10 show already sold out.

You can purchase your tickets for the remaining shows at http://www.phccpatriotplayers.com/tickets Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart.