Mrs. Debra Gail Cleland, age 53 of Middleburg, FL passed away October 13, 2019 following a lengthy illness. She was born December 29, 1965 in Jacksonville, FL, the daughter of John Fulcher and Elva Dillon Fulcher.

Debra was a devoted and caring wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend who dedicated her life to raising her family. Her love of children led her to a career in preschool education where she touched the early lives of many children. She is survived by her mother; her devoted husband of 33 years, Robert C. Cleland; her sons Wyatt Charles and Jacob Dillon Cleland; her sisters Donna Fulcher Umstattd and Dianne Maybrier (Teddy), and her brother Mason Fulcher (Kim); also her father and mother in law Rufus and Josephine Cleland; sister in law Vicki Baugh (Ron); brothers in law Jimmy Clarkson (Betty), Harold Clarkson (Cathy), and Ronnie Cleland (Amanda); numerous nieces and nephews and many other loving family members, friends, and students.

Funeral services in celebration of her life and love were held on Friday October 25, 2019 in the chapel of Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park with Rev. Art McClelland, Pastor of Ortega United Methodist Church officiating. Debra was laid to rest at Jacksonville Memory Gardens. Please sign the guestbook www.jacksonvillememorygardens.com.