Ms. Melissa Ann Cox, of Suwanee, Ga. And formerly of San Francisco, Calif. And Woolwine, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019, due to complications from cancer. She was 48.

Ms. Cox was born to parents, Richard Cox of Woolwine, Va., and Judith Cooke (nee Knight) of Wilmington, N.C., on April 19, 1971, in Winston-Salem, N.C. She graduated from Patrick County High School in Stuart, Va., and attended Patrick Henry Community College. Ms. Cox married Douglas Roth in 2009, after a long engagement. She and Mr. Roth both worked in the Apparel and Sporting Goods industries, living in several locations during their careers including Portland, Or., Nuremberg, Germany, San Francisco, Ca., and Suwanee, Ga.

Ms. Cox enjoyed taking care of her two rescue dogs Lars and Manu, traveling, bird watching, cooking and cross stitching. She was a caring, loving, and compassionate person, a loyal friend, and someone who always strived to treat others with dignity and respect.

Ms. Cox is survived by her husband Douglas; her father, Richard (Sue) of Woolwine; her mother, Judi (Tim) of Wilmington, N.C.; brothers, Jen and Mike (Regina) of Marlin, TX; her stepbrother, Joey Greer (Lisa) of Fieldale, Va.; and John of High Point, N.C., an older sister Angela, of Collinsville, and several aunts and uncles.

The cremation was held on October 21, 2019. A private burial ceremony will be held at a date yet to be determined. Memorial gifts may be made to the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, UCSF Foundation, P.O. Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339.