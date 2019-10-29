Giving the Gift of Prayer

By Pastor Shawn Carter

Meadows of Dan Baptist Church

What is the one thing that everyone could use? I ask that question because I am convinced that there is one gift that we all are in need of, and that is for God to intervene in our life. What better gift could we give than time spent before the throne of God on behalf of someone else? Let us now take a moment to consider how the power of our prayers can be a life changing gift to the world.

Are you searching for the perfect gift for someone you love? I have always had a hard time finding that special something in the stores for my wife or children. It is a struggle to find suitable gifts for those who already have everything they need. Every year, my wife and I strive to find a birthday or Christmas gift that our children will like or be able to use. Sometimes, we succeed in finding those gifts that they can enjoy and put to use. At other times, we fail in our attempt to get them what brings them happiness and is no benefit whatsoever. We all want the best for our loved ones, and there is something we can give them that will last.

Those special, one-of-a-kind gifts that can bring real joy and happiness can be found, but we will not find them in stores or on the internet. Rather, we will find them when we turn to God. These spiritual gifts are wrapped with compassion and have a personal touch that will surely be appreciated.

Even though spiritual gifts cannot be packaged in a box and then shaken by a loved one, they can be long felt in that person’s life. The outcome can be restored marriages, healing from diseases, or even bring light of hope into a darkened life. The only cost to you is spending time in prayer, with the Father in heaven.

Time spent in prayer for someone else is the greatest gift anyone can give. Contrary to what many in our culture believe, asking God to work in our lives is not a waste of time. Prayer is the key to unlocking heaven’s blessings and seeing real change in the world. When we ask the Heavenly Father to work in others’ lives, we are sharing what Jesus has given to us, which is love. As we intercede for others, we are asking God to interact in their lives and to bring the solution they need.

We have a connection to God that is given to us by the actions of Jesus. That connection allows us to come to God directly and ask for what we need. The book of Hebrews says in 4:16 “Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.” To enter into the very presence of God is a wonderful blessing and an opportunity to receive His word for the situation. So, let us boldly step in front of the King of the universe and ask for His decree for our loved ones.

Over the years, I have watched how God has answered prayers. He has brought peace of mind to those who were wrought with anxiety. He has brought healing to those who were in soul pain. Can you imagine seeing folks you are praying for receiving the answer to the prayers you have prayed? It is better than watching children open presents on Christmas morning. I love the following verse because it shares much about what I have been saying. In James 1:17 we read, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.“

When we pray for someone in person, they can observe firsthand how we care for them. We all want to be thought of and we all want to be cared for, so when we pray with people, they can see that we care for them. Even when they cannot see we are praying for them, they will still receive the blessing from God. Never forget that your prayers for someone else can make a difference. You can stand before God and ask Him to bless others. Just remember the following verse, James 5:16, reminds us “pray one for another, that ye may be healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.”

Today, give the gift of prayer. God freely gave us His son so that we could better understand what it means to give. Romans 6:23 says “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”

Don’t delay, start thinking of the person who could best use this gift and start praying for them. Look at all the Lord has done in your life and give Him praise this day. Let us strive to bring a smile to someone today.