Willy Watson recorded his 7th Career Hole in One at Gordon Trent Golf Course on Oct. 7. He used a Lob Wedge from 100 yards on the 3rd hole. Witnesses were Tony Comer, William Oakes, and Danny Turner.

Roger Redd, of Stoneville, N.C., recorded his 8th Career Hole in One at Gordon Trent Golf Course on Oct. 10. He used a 7 iron from 122 yards on the 16th hole. Witnesses were Mike Fulp, Davis Watkins, and Roger Nance.