Jack’s Creek Covered Bridge, on Jacks Creek Road in Woolwine, received a light dusting of snow for the holiday season. Patrick County has only one covered bridge. The 2015 floodwaters demolished the Bob White Covered Bridge. Annually, the tourism department adorns the remaining bridge with holiday decorations to encourage its use as a backdrop for family photos. The bridge also is a centerpiece of the Virginia Covered Bridge Festival, held on the third Saturday in June.