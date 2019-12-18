Expenses at center of meeting discussions

By Debbie Hall

One local resident alleged the county has overpaid for waste disposal.

At the Dec. 9 meeting of the Patrick County Board of Supervisors, David Kuser said he received an email “of all the invoices of Waste Management, from 2018” through October, 2019.

After reviewing the documents, Kuser said the county has been overpaying by more than $3,000 for January through June, 2018.

In the physical year, Kuser said the county overpaid more than $2,000, and so far this year, has overpaid by more than $5,000.

“I’m quite upset that $5,000 has been blown away and that I have to take my time to investigate it and then come up here and present it to you,” Kuser said. “I shouldn’t be doing that.”

In later comments, supervisors thanked Kuser for his efforts.

“There should be somebody in county government who’s watching over this stuff, but I don’t know who that would be,” said Lock Boyce, of the Mayo River District. “It’s been my experience over last couple years we’ve overpaid, it seems like were trying to get the money out of the treasury as fast as we can.”

Boyce suggested demonstrating the overpayment to the company and trying to obtain a refund or a credit.

Crystal Harris noted that “in the past, quite a few years ago, the acting board chairman always went through every bill. When I was chairman, I went through every invoice, but I would not pick up on that, not knowing what the bill was. But that’s one thing that Ms. Fulk and I had already talked about, that we need to get into that a little stronger.”

Rickie Fulcher, of the Peters Creek District and board chairman, told Kuser that he appreciated “you putting your time and your effort into compiling this.”

He also suggested the board take up the matter next year, when the three new supervisors begin their respective terms.

In other matters, the board:

*Discussed expenses for the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to set up and participate in Spooktacular.

Both Jane Fulk, of the Dan River District, and Boyce, refused to use county funds to pay the expenses.

“I don’t understand why the county is paying for the Commonwealth to set up at the Spooktacular,” they said.

“We supported it every year,” said County Administrator Tom Rose.

“I don’t think we did. Maybe tourism” supported the Halloween event, Boyce said.

Tourism funds are generated by the Transient Occupancy tax, not taxpayer revenue.

“If I find it out of the (county) coffer, can I go ahead and pay that,” using funds other than taxpayer monies, Rose asked, and explained there is some funding in the Parks and Recreation budget that potentially could be used to pay for the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to participate in the annual event.

“I can reach out to see if they’ll pay them,” Rose said.

“In the grand scheme of things, it’s not a lot of money, but where do we stop,” Boyce asked. “It’s hard to draw the line. Who do you support, who do you not support.”

Fulcher asked for a motion to approve the bills and claims with the amendment that taxpayer funds would not be used to pay the associated Spooktacular expenses. The motion carried unanimously.

* County Attorney Alan Black told the board that Circuit Court Clerk Sherri Hazlewood returned to work on Monday, Dec. 9.

Vickie Helmstutler, retired Henry County Circuit Court Clerk, had filled in during Hazlewood’s medical absence.

“I know we’ve had a lot of issues and we’ve taken a lot of heat, but I know that we have to pay (certain costs) whether we want to or not,” Harris said, adding “we had a state employee who has been out sick. I am very sorry and I’m so glad she’s back, but she should have had sick days from the state.”

Harris noted the county spent nearly $9,000 “that we the board and taxpayers have had to pay for this replacement. It’s just that we have to make payments on things that we have no control over.”

Fulcher asked Black if there was any way for the county to petition the court system for reimbursement. Black indicated there is not, and recommended the board “issue a heartfelt thank you” to Helmstutler “for what she has done.”

Fulcher said the board would comply with that recommendation.

*Heard and update from Steve Terry, chairman of the Broadband Committee.

“We are still expecting any day now to hear results of our grant application. We’re optimistic” about receiving the funds, Terry said, adding that “we want to thank the board, especially the outgoing board members” for their efforts to update broadband service.

*Heard from Acting School Superintendent Dr. J. David Martin.

“This is my last official meeting with the Patrick County Board of Supervisors. It has been an honor for me to meet with you on a monthly basis and to get to know you as individuals. I have said on numerous occasions that Patrick County is one of the best kept secrets in the state of Virginia,” Martin said. “I have met many remarkable individuals throughout the county and I believe this makes the county great.

“Good leadership and keeping the citizenry in the forefront will continue to be your hallmark. I don’t want you to think this is goodbye; but simply, I am now a Patrick County transplant at your disposal,” Martin said. “This county and the school division staff and students have captured my heart. Thank you for welcoming me.”

Martin also introduced Joe Whitt and the Patrick County High School Honor Chorus, which performed medley of seasonal favorites. Students also presented each supervisor and Rose with a poinsettia grown at the Horticulture Department at PCHS.

*Briefly discussed the Food and Beverage Tax, which will not be implemented until early 2020.