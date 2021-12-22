[caption id="attachment_59419" align="aligncenter" width="1080"]<img class="wp-image-59419 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/12\/DeHart.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="810" \/> Town Manager Bryce Simmons awarded Eagle Scout Zachary Heath a resolution for his Eagle Scout project that took place within town limits.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">By Taylor Boyd<\/span>\r\n\r\nMembers of the Stuart Park and Recreation Association Board of Directors asked the Stuart Council for financial help with DeHart Park.\r\n\r\nRobert Hiatt, board representative, said the organization is becoming increasingly concerned with the park\u2019s sustainability.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe are coming up on some times where we know that the minimum wages are going to increase, and we are finding ourselves doing a lot more fundraising,\u201d he said, adding that it is increasingly difficult to keep the park staffed.\r\n\r\nHiatt said he is concerned that sustainability of the pool particularly may come into question.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe would like to ask for the council to consider an annual investment into the park. We\u2019ve been members for multiple years, and we feel that the park has been an excellent representative of the Town of Stuart,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nHiatt said the group will continue its fundraising efforts to pay for the upkeep and maintenance of the park, even if the town decides to make a financial investment. Those funds would primarily be used to pay staff, particularly for lifeguards for the pool.\r\n\r\nPark representative David Pleasants said the playground is another issue. It was installed about 35-years-ago. \u201cTo replace a playground right now it\u2019s $40,000.\u201d\r\n\r\nHiatt said about $15,000 annually would be helpful in hiring and retaining staff.\r\n\r\nMayor Ray Weiland said that while the town could not afford that sizeable of a contribution, it would like to help.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe do keep some money aside, and we certainly want to help. I think we do have some available in the budget,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nTown Manager Bryce Simmons said the town has contribution funds available and added that he \u201cwould like to see if there are ways that the town could partner\u201d with park officials on \u201cbigger and better\u201d fundraising events.\r\n\r\nWeiland said the council will examine its funds at an upcoming budget meeting and determine what it is able to contribute on an annual basis. A vote is planned for the Jan. 19 meeting.\r\n\r\nIn other matters, the council:\r\n\r\n*Presented resolutions to Eagle Scouts Zachary Heath and Jaheim Johnson for projects that were done in town limits.\r\n\r\n*Voted to set aside $20,000 in town-generated funds and write a letter of support to the West Piedmont Planning District (WPPD) to seek a joint application to the Federal Economic Development Administration (EDA) for an economic resiliency plan between participating localities that include not only Stuart, but Patrick and Franklin counties.\r\n\r\nIn the town, Simmons said development of a growth and resiliency plan would include \u201cthe items that would be specific are utility mapping for water and sewer, to include system modelling and analysis for identifying compacity improvements, available property index for commercial and industrial development, and a comprehensive housing study for both counties.\u201d\r\n\r\nSimmons also asked that the plan include a zoning review and improvements, and added he felt it was in the town\u2019s best interests to provide a local match for the WPPD\u2019s application.\r\n\r\nThe EDA grant requires a 20 percent match, which means that $20,000 provided by the locality could result in a $100,000 project for the town.\r\n\r\n\u201cWith the recent mapping that we\u2019ve done, we could probably get our utilities mapping completed with these funds, and it would be awesome if we could secure that,\u201d Weiland said.\r\n\r\n*Voted to give fulltime town employees a $200 Christmas bonus and part-time employees a bonus based on Simmons\u2019 judgement.\r\n\r\n*Tabled a discussion about creating a Thomas Stuart Day.\r\n\r\n*Approved the meeting minutes from the Nov. 17 meeting as written.\r\n\r\n*Heard an update from Simmons on the wastewater treatment plant.\r\n\r\n*Was formally introduced to Patrick County Emergency Management Services (EMS) Director Scott Cooper.\r\n\r\n*Heard an update about local repair projects.\r\n\r\n*Paid the bills.\r\n\r\nTown Attorney Christopher Corbett did not attend the meeting.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
Leave a Reply