[caption id="attachment_59451" align="alignright" width="456"]<img class="wp-image-59451 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/12\/Reward1.jpg" alt="" width="456" height="418" \/> An albino deer and her fawn were illegally shot and killed before daybreak on Dec. 6.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400"> By Taylor Boyd<\/span>\r\n\r\nA $4,000 reward is available for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the Dec. 6 deaths of an albino deer and her fawn.\r\n\r\nThe two animals were illegally shot and killed in Patrick County before daybreak, according to retired Patrick County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court judge Junius Warren, who owns property on Clark House Farm Road.\r\n\r\nHe said he suspects that \u201csomeone drove by and apparently spotlighted the two deer. Once you shine a light in a deer\u2019s eyes, they\u2019re blinded, and they just freeze. That\u2019s how he shot both of them.\u201d\r\n\r\nWarren said he believes the mother was shot first, and then the fawn. He noted the animals were left in the field with \u201cpretty big sized holes in them.\u201d\r\n\r\nAfter they were killed, the hunter or hunters left, but later returned to take the tails \u2013 perhaps for trophies or as proof of the kill, Warren said.\r\n\r\nHe recalled the albino doe had been seen in the area for several years before showing up with her albino baby this year.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_59450" align="alignright" width="229"]<img class="wp-image-59450 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/12\/Reward2.jpg" alt="" width="229" height="372" \/> <br \/>A reward of $4,000 is being offered for assistance in the arrest of whomever was responsible for the poaching of two albino deer near Clark House Farm Road in Patrick County.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n\u201cWe\u2019ve been watching this white mama deer for I guess three years and were always so happy to see her and just keep up with her. This year, it popped up that she had the young one, the fawn with her,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nWarren and other residents in the area got a thrill out of watching both animals.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s kind of unusual. I\u2019ve seen a white one, but I\u2019ve never seen a white one that had a fawn with her and both of them surviving,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nHe suspects the fawn was born earlier this year in spring, making it about six months old at the time of its death.\r\n\r\nA friend of Warren\u2019s, Joy Griffith, particularly enjoyed the albino pair after suffering the loss of her dog and her husband.\r\n\r\n\u201cAbout the time Sammy, her husband, died the white mama deer showed up in her back yard,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nWarren said Griffith also took the poaching of the albino deer especially hard.\r\n\r\n\u201cI talked to her son, and she\u2019s been crying for three days over the death of those deer,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nDannie Anderson, whose property the deer were killed on, said he was made aware of the situation after a neighbor called. Anderson spoke with Dale Owens, who is the game warden and currently is investigating the incident.\r\n\r\n\u201cHe thought it was a shame, and said he was going to write a report on it and see what he could find out,\u201d Anderson said.\r\n\r\nBecause the albino pair were hunted and killed on his property without permission, Anderson said he is considering pressing charges.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_59449" align="alignright" width="279"]<img class="size-full wp-image-59449" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/12\/Reward3-USE-INSIDE-IF-at-all.jpg" alt="" width="279" height="268" \/> Dannie Anderson said local hunters would not shoot the albino pair because of the joy they brought to neighbors who liked to watch the mother and her fawn.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nOwens did not return a call for comment.\r\n\r\nWhile albino deer are not protected in Virginia, they are protected in several states including Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, and Tennessee.\r\n\r\nHowever, \u201cI\u2019m an avid deer hunter and I do not agree with people doing that kind of thing,\u201d Anderson said, and added local hunters also ignored the deer out of respect for neighbors who enjoyed watching them. He said a group of hunters rent his grandmother\u2019s homeplace and use it as a hunting lodge to hunt the property right behind where the albino deer would often stay.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe\u2019ve all seen those deer while we\u2019re sitting in the deer stand, but we wouldn\u2019t shoot them. That\u2019s because all the ladies in the neighborhood would say \u2018oh, don\u2019t shoot those pretty white deer,\u2019 and just for the respect of that, we wouldn\u2019t do it,\u201d he said, adding other hunters in the area declined to shoot the deer for the same reason.\r\n\r\n\u201cThen to find them shot dead in my field laying there and nobody picked them up or anything, it just sort of blows my mind,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nSince first reported, the story has received national attention in publications that include other Virginia newspapers and out of state publications like The Washington Post and those in North Carolina, according to Warren.\r\n\r\n\u201cSomeone told me it was on the news in Texas,\u201d he added.\r\n\r\nThe reward also has increased. It began at $250 when Warren and a few of his friends decided to offer a financial incentive for information about the incident.\r\n\r\n\u201cPeople have been calling me and it\u2019s grown. Some guy called me from Richmond, and he saw it in the Richmond paper. He told me that nobody was going to talk on $250 or $500. He said he was pledging $3,000,\u201d Warren said.\r\n\r\nThe reward currently sits at $4,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.\r\n\r\n\u201cSomeone\u2019s going to talk for $4,000, I expect,\u201d Warren said. \u201cThat\u2019s a lot of money.\u201d\r\n<h3 style="text-align: left"><strong>Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Owens at (276) 692-6978.<\/strong><\/h3>\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
