[caption id="attachment_59422" align="alignleft" width="250"]<img class="size-medium wp-image-59422" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/12\/PCHS-250x300.png" alt="" width="250" height="300" \/> <br \/>Patrick County High School sophomore Matthew Allen was selected as the statewide winner of the 2021\u00a0Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday\u00a0Jingle Contest.\u00a0Allen is pictured performing the video.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nMatthew Allen, a 10th\u00a0grade student\u00a0at\u00a0Patrick County High School,\u00a0is the statewide winner of the 2021\u00a0Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday\u00a0Jingle Contest.\r\n\r\nIn a video, posted at <a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=zlxDWK61_sw">https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=zlxDWK61_sw<\/a>, Allen, who is seated in a vehicle and wearing a Santa hat, performs the jingle:\r\n\r\n\u201cDon\u2019t worry, the car is not moving I am safe and sound. Keep your seatbelt on at all times so you\u2019ll stay above the ground. If you drive good, then it\u2019s time to drive better. Like Santa, you\u2019re sure gonna matter no matter the weather. When you\u2019re worried about being naughty or nice, make sure to always check for any black ice. So much Christmas joy that you know you wanna burst, but instead of Santa, make sure safety comes first. Don\u2019t drive with your phone \u2018cause it\u2019s just a distraction. You gotta click it or ticket - you gotta be proactive. Lastly, I\u2019ma say, Merry Christmas, y\u2019all. Thanks for listening, to one and all.\u201d\r\n\r\nAllen\u2019s jingle will be shared on social media throughout Christmas Day to remind students to drive and celebrate safely.\r\n\r\nThe two runners up, Jack Sebring who won second and Ty Poindexter who won third, as well as other jingle entries will be shared on social media throughout the week.\r\n\r\nThe contest was part of YOVASO\u2019s\u00a0Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday\u00a0campaign and challenged students, ages 11-20, to create a safe driving jingle (short song or tune) to promote buckling up, as well as celebrating and driving safely throughout the holidays. A judging panel selected the top six jingles for public voting December 13-16, and from there it was up to Virginia.\r\n\r\nPrizes sponsored by\u00a0State Farm\u00ae\u00a0will be awarded to the top three jingles with the most votes as follows:\r\n<ul>\r\n \t<li>Allen - $500<\/li>\r\n \t<li>Sebring, a 10th\u00a0grade student\u00a0at\u00a0Poquoson High School\u00a0in\u00a0Poquoson City - $200<\/li>\r\n \t<li>Poindexter, a 10th\u00a0grade student\u00a0at\u00a0Jefferson Forest High School\u00a0in\u00a0Bedford County - $100<\/li>\r\n<\/ul>\r\n\u201cThe jingle competition is a fun and creative way for teens to remind each other to buckle up and drive safely during this high-risk period,\u201d said Mary King, YOVASO Program Manager. \u201cWe know youth and teens love music and these safe driving jingles are a great way to reach youth statewide.\u201d\r\n\r\nYOVASO is Virginia's Peer-to-Peer Education and Prevention Program for Young Driver and Passenger Safety and is a program of the Virginia State Police. Membership in YOVASO is free and open to all Virginia high schools, middle schools, and youth groups.\r\n\r\nYouth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO), the Virginia State Police (VSP), the Virginia\r\n\r\nDepartment of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and State Farm congratulate all of the contest participants on a job well done.
