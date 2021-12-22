<img class=" wp-image-41897 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/christmas_list_1608236196-300x225.jpg" alt="" width="279" height="209" \/>Each year,\u00a0The Enterprise\u00a0sponsors a\u00a0Creative Writing Contest\u00a0that is open to school-aged youngsters throughout the county.\r\n\r\nThe winning\u00a0entries\u00a0are featured below.\r\n\r\nKindergarten \u2013 Third Grade\r\n\r\n<strong><em>First Place<\/em><\/strong>\r\n\r\n<strong><em>\u00a0<\/em><\/strong>\r\n\r\nHave you ever wondered how Santa became Santa? Well, this story will tell you. There was once a boy named Santa Nicholas Claus. Everybody called him Santa. He was very nice.\r\n\r\nFor everybody\u2019s birthday, Valentine\u2019s Day, Halloween, New Year\u2019s Eve and Day and Christmas, he would get everybody something. Because there was no Santa, nobody would get presents on any holiday, but he would make a list of who was naughty in his neighborhood and who was nice. His friends helped. They knew how to make toys. He did the same thing for years. Some bullies were saying they wanted coal for Christmas, but they were just joking around. So, for Christmas he gave every naughty kid coal for Christmas.\r\n\r\nOne day, he moved to the North Pole. He could not get anybody gifts. His friends taught him how to make toys. He made new friends and taught them. When he was 20, his favorite colors were red and white, and his friends\u2019 favorite colors were red and green.\r\n\r\nOne day, he found a magical reindeer who could fly. He loved sleighs. One day he thought to make the whole world happy and give them toys. He had everything he needed. Christmas was his favorite holiday, so he decided to do it then. It was successful! He gave the whole world toys in one night! He tried again and again and again. So, boys and girls, that was the story of Santa Claus.\r\n\r\nBy Juliet Turner,\r\n\r\nThird Grade\r\n\r\nStuart Elementary School\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<strong><em>Second Place<\/em><\/strong>\r\n\r\n<strong><em>\u00a0<\/em><\/strong>\r\n\r\nI see Santa at the door.\r\n\r\nI see Santa reindeer.\r\n\r\nI see Santa presents.\r\n\r\nI see my family. My family are the best.\r\n\r\nBy Mason Pack\r\n\r\nFirst Grade\r\n\r\nBlue Ridge Elementary School\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<strong><em>Third Place <\/em><\/strong>\r\n\r\nSanta's reindeer are on strike, how will he distribute the presents?\r\n\r\nSanta will fly to deliver the presents himself. He is a superhero!\r\n\r\nBy Luke Ratcliffe,\r\n\r\nSecond Grade\r\n\r\nPatrick Springs Primary\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\nGrades 4-7\r\n\r\n<em>\u00a0<\/em>\r\n\r\n<strong>First Place<\/strong>\r\n\r\n<em>\u00a0<\/em>\r\n\r\n<em>The Clumsy Elf That Saved Christmas<\/em>\r\n\r\n<em>\u00a0<\/em>\r\n\r\nThere once was an elf who was clumsy named Matt. This elf was not good at many things, like making toys or wrapping gifts.\u00a0He couldn\u2019t even make cookies for Santa because he would drop them and the milk.\r\n\r\nMatt was working and he put too much stuffing in a teddy bear. He was sad, and he thought Santa would be mad at him. But Santa came to see the elf and he explained that he was not mad. Santa told him that everyone makes mistakes. The next day another elf made a big plate of cookies. The clumsy elf bumped into him, causing the elf to drop the whole plate of cookies. Matt, the Clumsy Elf, apologized and the other elf accepted his apology.\r\n\r\nOn the 24th of December Matt was making milk and cookies for Santa. Suddenly, he lost his balance and fell on a red button that signals for the reindeer to fly away. The reindeer took off into the sky.\u00a0 Santa said, \u201cIt's too late. Christmas is over because we will never get the reindeer back in time.\u00a0 I have to be able to drive the sled and deliver presents.\u201d\u00a0 The clumsy elf said, \u201cNo, I can try to create a special whistle that only reindeer can hear that will bring them back.\u201d\u00a0 But the other elves had no faith in his plan and rolled their eyes.\u00a0Matt, the clumsy elf, got busy right away, making a special whistle.\u00a0 Finally, after three hours of hard work, and only one mistake, Matt\u2019s whistle was ready.\u00a0 He blew the whistle and waited patiently for the reindeer to return to the North Pole.\u00a0Within a few minutes he saw a blinking red light. It was Rudolph.\u00a0The reindeer had returned, and Christmas was saved!\r\n\r\nSanta quickly delivered all the gifts to the kids all over the world.\u00a0 Santa even got his milk and cookies when he got back to the North Pole.\u00a0 Santa thanked the clumsy elf for putting a smile on all the kids\u2019 faces.\r\n\r\nThe elf was clumsy, but nobody is perfect and the elf learned that it takes time and patience to get better at things. The elf got better as he practiced, and he now helps around the workshop. Although he still makes mistakes, he will remember Santa's words: \u201cNobody is perfect.\u201d\r\n\r\nBy Raegan Odell\r\n\r\nFifth Grade\r\n\r\nWoolwine Elementary School\r\n\r\n<em>\u00a0<\/em>\r\n\r\n<em>\u00a0<\/em>\r\n\r\n<strong>Second Place<\/strong>\r\n\r\n<em>Santa Hunt ing (real event)<\/em>\r\n\r\n<em>\u00a0<\/em>\r\n\r\nEvery year since I was around 6 years old for Christmas, my dad and I would go driving around Floyd chasing lights. I thought the lights were Santa's sleigh led by Rudolf. Every year we would go Santa hunting, but it was always a plane or something and by 12:00, we would go home, and my mom would have put out presents and tell me some big story about how Santa got there first. To be honest, I almost never believed her, but we all had fun, so it didn't matter. Sadly, we stopped hunting for Santa, but I remember all the fun we had. Maybe when I have kids, we can go Santa hunting and make Christmas memories.\r\n\r\nThor Link\r\n\r\nSeventh Grade\r\n\r\nWoolwine Elementary School\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<strong>Third Place<\/strong>\r\n\r\n<em>Santa\u2019s Sleigh Ride Troubles<\/em>\r\n\r\n\u201cHi there! Mrs. Claus here. You may have met me before during your yearly pictures with Santa and I.\u201d Each year on Christmas eve, Santa delivers toys to good boys and girls all around the world, so that on Christmas day there are new toys under the tree. Well, to get there, Santa has to take a loooong sleigh ride to every house. So, think about the BILLIONS of children across the world and then think about Santa, who is only one person and can only be in one place at one time.\r\n\r\nThe Yearly Routine\r\n\r\nEvery year on Christmas eve, year in and year out it's basically the same routine. First, we load Santa\u2019s bag with the billions of toys and let me tell you, it is one BIGGGGGGGGG bag. So, you can only imagine how long that took us. After what felt like a whole Christmas break later, we finished that up and I started baking a batch of cookies for Santa and me. Yes, I know that Santa is going to get lots and lots and LOTS of cookies tonight, but he can never turn down a fresh batch of Mrs. Claus\u2019s homemade cookies. But can you really blame him?\r\n\r\nWe\u2019re off!!!\r\n\r\nI\u2019ve mentioned many a time in this story that Santa delivers billions of toys to children each year. But last year, he barely made it to all the houses before the night was over. So, to try to prevent that from happening again, he asked ME to help him deliver presents this year!\u00a0Well, I obviously couldn\u2019t turn down that opportunity, so I happily said yea, hopped aboard and we were of!\r\n\r\nOur trouble begins\r\n\r\nThis year, we decided that our reindeer work hard enough so we got ourselves the new electric Tesla sled. But only one downside, WE FORGOT TO CHARGE THE SLED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!\r\n\r\nIn our defense, we were used to just hooking up the reindeer and zooming away, but this year, we just well, flew off without a care in the world! Knowing Santa, you know that as soon as I told him the news, he instantly started freaking out. Also knowing Santa, you know that he\u2019s a stress eater.\r\n\r\nFinding the nearest restaurant\r\n\r\nConveniently, we live pretty close to \u201cThree S\u2019s Food Court.\u201d In that food court, they have a Subway, a Sonic, and My personal favorite, Starbucks. Santa went with his favorite place in the literal world, Subway. Santa always has a VERY specific order. He gets a foot long on Italian bread with pepper jack cheese, bologna, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, spinach, onion, banana peppers, and lastly, the spiciest of them all, he gets jalapenos. After we stood in line at subway for 87 years, Santa wanted to run over to Sonic and get a Cherry limeade and a side of mozzarella sticks. Then lastly, I wanted to hustle over to Starbucks and get my signature order: a peppermint mocha with almond milk and coconut whipping cream instead of the regular pasty disgustingness. Also, I tell them to shake it up twice. If it is not properly shaken, I will NOT drink it.\r\n\r\nSo, after we had gotten enough food and or drinks to feed every elf at the north pole, we had to quickly find the nearest Tesla charging station.\r\n\r\nTrying to turn things around\r\n\r\nAt this point, it was too late to turn around and go back to the charger at home, so, we would have to desperately go searching for the nearest charging station. We used our handy dandy map on our handy dandy Tesla sled to find a handy dandy charging station. Did I say handy dandy a tad too much?\r\n\r\nA Few hours later... a magical ending appeared\r\n\r\nIt\u2019s been like three hours and we're running out of time. We barely found the charging station in the middle of the woods hiding behind the trees. There is no possible way to get the rest of the toys to the remaining children. Just then, Santa spotted a truly wonderful feature on the Tesla sled, AUTOMATIC GIFT DELIVERER! How this works is, you simply enter your naughty and nice list into the CD slot and then all the presents go flying out of the bag to the correct houses. Now you\u2019ve heard of the time you almost didn\u2019t get your Christmas goodies!\r\n\r\nOh! Don\u2019t forget! May your Christmas be merry and Bright!\r\n\r\nBy Savannah Fain\r\n\r\nFourth Grade\r\n\r\nStuart Elementary School\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\nGrades 8-12\r\n\r\n<strong>First Place<\/strong>\r\n\r\n<em>By The Fireplace <\/em>\r\n\r\nBy the fireplace sat an old photo of black and white. My father and a solid white horse named Ashes. Ashes was 8 and belonged to my father. He had him before he was drafted into the last 4 years of World War II. He came out with one leg and married my mother who was a 21-year-old nurse. A few years later they had me.\r\n\r\nMy father loved me and raised me with the horses. He gave me my first foal at age 6 and her name was Blue. My father and I would leave out every Christmas morning on our horses. When we\u2019d come home my mother would have supper ready. We\u2019d pray, then we\u2019d eat and finally spend the rest of the night sitting by the fireplace. It was my father\u2019s favorite place. We\u2019d tell stories and laugh. When I would tell my father I was cold, my father would take mine and my mother\u2019s hands and pull us up to dance. He\u2019d say the best way to warm up was to dance. We did this till I was about 9, when an accident in town killed my father and 7 other men.\r\n\r\nHeartbroken my mother took to the bottle leaving me with the responsibilities. Months passed and winter came. I finally convinced my mother to put down the bottle and she cleaned up for the holidays. Throughout the whole time though I had been developing a relationship with Ashes. Although he still held true on allowing no one to ride him. My mother was repulsed by him and often called him a beast. As Christmas came, finances wore thin and my mother sold Blue and left me heartbroken, however, my mother agreed not to sell Ashes. I was going to ride Ashes one day and if mother sold him I couldn\u2019t. I believed I could.\r\n\r\nLate one night my mother and I were quilting by the fireplace when we heard a ruckus, then a knock at the door. We rushed to answer it and found our neighbor Robert. He was covered in snow and begging for my mother's help. Robert and his wife were expecting, and they were having complications. My mother was the only one who could help and could do so quickly.\r\n\r\nRobert lived 2 miles down the road and the trek was not an easy one. My mother looked at me and said, \u201cGo get the beast.\u201d Neither of us could ride Ashes and we both knew it, but my hope wouldn\u2019t let me at least not try. I shot toward the barn. The snow was already an inch or two deep, and it was beginning to snow again. My legs were beginning to burn, but I continued to saddle Ashes and lead him to my mother. She gave me an anxious look and hoisted herself up.\r\n\r\nAshes was still, he didn\u2019t buck or act up. Hastily Robert lifted me onto Ashes and told my mother he would stay at the house. We raced toward Robert\u2019s home and were able to make it in time to help. Not long after, bright on Christmas morning, a beautiful baby boy was born, and they named him Ashton. My mother was finally happy, and she had a new-found respect for Ashes. We\u2019d spend 6 more Christmases with Ashes, and he grew to allow not only me, but Ashton, to ride him.\r\n\r\nBut as the circle of life continued and one morning a few days before Christmas, Ashes got out of the fence and didn\u2019t come back. Deep down, I hoped he would, even though I know he went to die. A few days passed and by Christmas morning, I\u2019d come to terms with his absence although I\u2019d never forget him.\r\n\r\nMy mother and I were exchanging gifts when a knock sounded. My mother opened the door and the county teller stepped in. They stepped into the kitchen and returned in less than a minute. My mother held two letters, one with my name and one with hers. She and the bank teller both wore wide smiles and gestured to me to step outside. Snow as white as Ashes\u2019 blanketed the ground. The chill hit my ears, along with a very familiar neigh. I looked up and it was Blue. I rushed to embrace her as her neighs of excitement decorated the air. Once I embraced her, I turned to read the letter. Carefully I opened it to find a picture of my father and I on Blue and Ashes.\r\n\r\nBeneath it was a note that read, \u201cI love you. Never let your flame die down, but remember I always said I\u2019d be with you even in the Ashes.\u201d At the bottom was my father\u2019s signature.\r\n\r\nBy Lillian Estep\r\n\r\n12<sup>th<\/sup> Grade\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<strong>Second Place<\/strong>\r\n\r\n<em>Bring Christmas Back to Me<\/em>\r\n\r\nMr. Fraser\u2019s bakery was the beating heart of Clarefort. It was one of the oldest establishments in the small town. No one passed by Clarefort without stopping by, and no local resident passed up a visit to his bakery. Mr. Fraser was a kind old man. But since his wife, Clara, passed away, he was undeniably lonely after his employees and regulars went home for the day.\r\n\r\nMr. Fraser\u2019s most hard-working employee, Mia Warner, was a senior in high school and the oldest sibling of the Warner family. Her family, consisting of her mother, Lena, her younger brother, Ellis, and her youngest sister, Vera, lived right across the street from the bakery. Since their mother often had to work late hours, the younger Warner siblings spent a lot of time in the bakery while Mia was working.\r\n\r\nIt was already Christmas Eve, and the siblings were practically buzzing with excitement. Even Vera, who was going through quite the rebellious phase, had been caught humming along to the soft festive music playing in the background of the bakery.\r\n\r\n\u201cDo we need to lock up before we head out, Mr. Fraser?\u201d Mia called, trying to get Ellis and Vera situated for the cold weather.\r\n\r\nMr. Fraser came out from the kitchen, flour covering his apron. \u201cNo, no. You all head on home. I still have a good amount of work to get done tonight.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cCome on, Mr. Fraser, Christmas Day is tomorrow. What kind of work are you doing this late on Christmas Eve?\u201d Ellis asked, concerned.\r\n\r\nEven Vera had a confused look on her face. \u201cDon\u2019t you have plans for the holiday?\u201d\r\n\r\nMr. Fraser gave a sheepish smile and shrugged. \u201cI haven\u2019t really had plans for Christmas since, well you know.\u201d Ellis gave a reassuring look and Vera\u2019s head lowered at the mention of Mr. Fraser\u2019s late wife. \u201cI\u2019m just used to spending the holiday here, ready for any last-minute dessert orders.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe siblings looked at each other with conflicted eyes. Mia started, \u201cYou-\u201d\r\n\r\nMr. Fraser cut her thought off, \u201cNow you kids need to get on home. Don\u2019t want Lena worrying about you guys, especially in this snow.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe siblings let him lead them out the doors of the bakery and bid their goodbyes before stepping into the cold. The walk home was short but silent. The Christmas decorations on the streetlights were a stark contrast to the low-spirited steps on snow. They finally entered the warm foyer to their mother asking about their days. Seeing the distant looks on their faces, she stopped. \u201cWhat\u2019s wrong?\u201d\r\n\r\nEllis finally snapped out of the trance he seemed to be in, \u201cDid you know Mr. Fraser spends Christmas alone?\u201d\r\n\r\nLena furrowed her eyebrows. \u201cWell, I never really paid any mind to it, but I suppose his bakery is open on Christmas.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cHe told us today he has no plans for Christmas,\u201d Mia frowned. \u201cNot since his wife died. Can\u2019t we do something for him?\u201d\r\n\r\nThe siblings all looked at Lena expectantly. She took on a calming smile, \u201cLet\u2019s just eat dinner for now and discuss it in a while.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe next morning, Lena woke the family. \u201cWake up kids! We have a long day of work ahead of us. We\u2019re going to give Mr. Fraser the best Christmas ever.\u201d\r\n\r\nMr. Fraser grasped onto his warm mug of coffee in the wintry air, trying to maneuver his key into the bakery door. The town was unusually quiet, especially for a snowy Christmas morning. He finally managed to get the door open and settled himself in the bakery. He began baking some Christmas specialties, and a few customers streamed into and out of the store. Later in the afternoon, Mia came into the shop. Mr. Fraser tilted his head, \u201cMia, what are you doing here? It\u2019s Christmas!\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cI just wanted to come over to wish you a Merry Christmas!\u201d Mia exclaimed cheerfully. \u201cI was also just wondering if you were still planning on going on your normal ingredient run since it\u2019s a Saturday.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cWell, to be honest, I hadn\u2019t really thought about it. Why do you ask?\u201d\r\n\r\nMia scrambled for an excuse, \u201cOh, uh, well because I noticed we were running low on some of the base materials.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cThen I guess I\u2019ll be making my shopping trip after all. I really hate to ask, but would you just look over the store while I\u2019m gone? It shouldn\u2019t take too long.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cOf course, I will. How long do you think you\u2019ll be gone, if you were going to guess?\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cNo more than an hour.\u201d\r\n\r\nMia nodded, committing the time to memory. \u201cAlright, that sounds good! Take your time, Mr. Fraser.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe moon and festive decorations were the only company Mr. Fraser had on the walk back to the bakery. A car\u2019s headlights lit the street before him for a few seconds, but as it rushed by, he realized everyone seemed to have a place to be. Driveways had cars cozily packed in, the families inside relishing the togetherness around the fireplace. Instead of being surrounded by friends and family, Mr. Fraser was approaching the bakery with nothing more than a few bags of ingredients and the frigid air chilling his skin.\r\n\r\nBut as he got closer and closer, he found people streaming into the bakery. Christmas music was playing, and it sounded like a few people were inside. \u201cHopefully Mia isn\u2019t having too much trouble,\u201d he thought to himself. When he finally went to reach for the door, the blinds on the windows opened.\r\n\r\nTears began to gather in Mr. Fraser\u2019s eyes. The bakery was filled with the local townspeople. Warm lights from Christmas trees and festive decorations hung on the wall created a slightly golden glow on Mr. Fraser\u2019s grateful smile. He opened the door, the smell of freshly baked goods greeting him. He walked through the bakery, people giving him the best Christmas wishes. Mr. Fraser walked to the table the Warners were sitting at. He began to give his thanks but was left speechless. Mia, Ellis, and Vera all enveloped him in a big hug.\r\n\r\nMr. Fraser pulled away, tears of joy rolling down his cheeks. \u201cYou all have shown me more love than I thought possible. I haven\u2019t felt this kind of elation on Christmas since I was a boy.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe siblings grinned at Mr. Fraser, glad they could give him a real Christmas.\r\n\r\nMr. Fraser looked around the room once again. The bakery was fully decorated with multiple trees, and Christmas food was lined up along the counter. The townspeople all contributed to the celebration. The room was shining with the radiant glow of the kindness and compassion only Christmas could bring. All at once, Mr. Fraser was engulfed in the happiness the townspeople had brought into the bakery simply by being there.\r\n\r\nMr. Fraser, addressing the whole room, said, \u201cThank you all for bringing Christmas back to me.\u201d\r\n\r\nMaria Turner\r\n\r\n10<sup>th<\/sup> Grade\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<strong>Third Place<\/strong>\r\n\r\n<em>How Love Feels<\/em>\r\n\r\nThe auburn girl took a step out of her front door, leaves crunching beneath her overworn shoes as she began the long walk to her workplace. Ever since her divorce money had been low, so it hadn\u2019t been out of the ordinary for her to ask for overtime on Christmas day.\r\n\r\n\u201cNoelle! Miss Noelle! Wait up!\u201d Joseph, the homeless boy who had recently been occupying the redhead\u2019s free time, had shouted. She slowed her strut, giving the younger boy enough time to catch up. He looked up to her, eyes pools of honey and his grin was a wide, contagious disease. \u201cHi Noelle!\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cHello Joseph,\u201d The pair continued their walk. \u201cWhat are you doing up so early this morning?\u201d\r\n\r\nHe gave her puzzled look before his gaze shifted into one of excitement. \u201cWhat do you mean, \u2018Why are you awake so early?\u2019\u201d He mocked,\u201d It\u2019s Christmas! Of course, I\u2019m awake! Where are you going so early this morning?\u201d\r\n\r\nShe ruffled the boy\u2019s hair, only to be shrugged off. \u201cI\u2019m on my way to work, actually.\u201d\r\n\r\nJoseph gasped. \u201cWork?! On Christmas? Are you crazy?\u201d He faked offense, standing on his tiptoes to grab her shoulders, lightly shaking. \u201cThere is no way you can go to work on Christmas!\u201d\r\n\r\nNoelle lightly chuckled, removing herself from her young friends grasp. \u201cI can\u2019t celebrate Christmas without money, Joseph. I need to work!\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cLook at me!\u201d Joseph gestured towards himself. \u201cI am the epitome of celebrating without money! C\u2019mon, just take this one day off, and we can celebrate together!\u201d\r\n\r\nShe crossed her arms, deep in thought for a moment before responding. \u201cFine.\u201d\r\n\r\nAfter Noelle let her boss know that she wouldn\u2019t be attending work, the duo made their way back to her small cottage. They created homemade decorations, sung songs of joy, and Noelle even managed to cook a nice dinner for the two of them. Joseph made Noelle\u2019s once sad home smile. He poured ounces of joy in everything he touched, including Noelle\u2019s hurting heart. By the end of the night, Noelle had never been so sure about anything in her entire life. She was going to give this child a permanent home.\r\n\r\nNoelle discovered that in a world full of hate, this is what love is supposed to feel like.\r\n\r\nBy Danyel Koger\r\n\r\n10<sup>th<\/sup> Grade\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n*Editor\u2019s Note: Parents of winning students are asked to call The Enterprise office at (276) 694-3101 for prize information.
