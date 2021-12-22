[caption id="attachment_59407" align="aligncenter" width="1100"]<img class="wp-image-59407 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/12\/Eagle1.jpg" alt="" width="1100" height="825" \/> Zachary Heath is pictured at the Stuart Volunteer Fire Department.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_59408" align="aligncenter" width="1073"]<img class="wp-image-59408 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/12\/Eagle2.jpg" alt="" width="1073" height="1430" \/> \u00a0Jaheim Johnson at the Town of Stuart\u2019s Caboose.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nMayor Ray Weiland of Stuart commended Zachary Heath and Jaheim Johnson, both of Boy Scout Troop 69, for the completion of their Eagle Scout projects in the Town of Stuart at a Dec. 15 meeting.\r\n\r\nZachary Heath constructed a permanent ground sign with lighting and an attractive stone fa\u00e7ade for the Stuart Volunteer Fire Department, located on Wood Brothers Drive.\r\n\r\nJaheim built a wooden, informational kiosk and bench, with scenic view of the Mayo River, located behind the caboose.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
Leave a Reply