Clayton Kendrick (left) and Clyde DeLoach (right) will serve as chairman and vice chairman, respectively, of the Patrick County Board of Supervisors.

By Taylor Boyd

Clyde DeLoach will serve as chairman of the Patrick County Board of Supervisors and Clayton Kendrick will serve as vice-chairman.

The board held its reorganizational meeting on Jan. 10th. 

Each year, the positions are rotated among board members. 

Kendrick represents the Mayo River District and DeLoach represents the Blue Ridge District.

Scott Wickham, of Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates – CPAs & Consultants, presented the county's annual financial report and audit. 

The county received a "good, clean report," Wickham said. 

"During the year, the county's governmental fund revenues exceeded expenditures by $4,155,100. This is a significant improvement over fiscal year 2020 where revenues exceeded expenditures by $2,214,762,\u201d the report stated.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Wickham noted the fiscal year 2021 revenues saw a marked increase in local tax revenue.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Proceeds from the Food and Beverage Tax, that was effective April 1, 2020, and a 53 percent increase in the Transient Occupancy Tax were among those included in the local tax increase.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Wickham said the best measurement of how the county is doing is its ending unassigned fund balance as a percentage of operating expenditures.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cYou can see the significant improvement, as two years you were 9.7 percent,\u201d he said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), a national accounting organization, recommends localities should have a minimum of two months of unassigned fund balance on hand.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cYou all were way below that, but you have proved to be just above that\u201d during the most recent audit, he added.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">In other matters, the board:<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Scheduled a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) training day for Thursday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Set regular board meetings for the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Made committee assignments.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Approved the Code of Ethics as amended to include the Remote Meeting Policy.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Adopted Robert\u2019s Rules of Governance.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Approved the meeting minutes.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Approved the bills, claims, and appropriations.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Presented plaques to outgoing supervisors Jane Fulk and Crystal Harris for their years of service on the board.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Presented plaques to retired county employees \u2013 Janet Rorrer, Commissioner of Revenue; Ed Belcher of the Patrick County Maintenance Department; and Sharon Hooker, of the Patrick County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Heard from Steve Terry of the Patrick County Broadband Committee.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Formally introduced Patrick County Public Schools Acting Superintendent Jason Wood.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Approved giving Treasurer Sandra Stone the authority to give refunds as they are received.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Approved policy changes to the Employee Handbook.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Appointed DeLoach to the Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) Board.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Approved Economic Development Authority (EDA) Director Sean Adkins\u2019 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy Priority Projects list.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Voted to fund a federal EDA grant.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Approved sending Human Resources Director and Assistant County Administrator Donna Shough to the Virginia Local Government Management Association (VLGMA) winter conference.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Approved sending James Houchins, assistant director of Parks and Recreation, to a certified pool operator course.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">*Approved Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Director Scott Cooper\u2019s request to send two EMS personnel to Advanced EMS training if they have not yet taken the class.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Brandon Simmons, of the Dan River District, did not attend the meeting.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
