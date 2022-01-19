[gallery size="full" ids="60305,60306,60304"]\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">By Debbie Hall<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Within months of opening, the Patrick County\u2019s Visitor Center was named a state Certified Tourist Information Center.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">In a Dec. 15 letter to Sandra Belcher, director of the Tourism Department, Rita McClenny, president and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), wrote that the local center had satisfied all the certification requirements.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThe Virginia Tourism Corporation is proud to have you included among this distinguished group,\u201d McClenny wrote. \u201cAll of us at VTC look forward to working with you to promote the Patrick County Visitor Center as a tourist destination.\u201d<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">In addition, the certification includes free annual distribution of one brochure at all twelve welcome centers in Virginia, bulk quantities of VTC publications, a prominent listing as a primary visitor resource in the Virginia Travel Guide, a prominent listing as a primary visitor resource in the VTC\u2019s consumer website Virginia.org, and an annual two-day seminar designed specifically for visitor centers, according to Belcher and the letter.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Belcher recalled that in February 2021, she and her office began moving-in and remodeling the space at 126 North Main Street, in Stuart.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThanks to members of the Parks and Recreation, the Maintenance Department, and trustees for creating such an inviting space,\u201d she said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">The Tourism Department officially debuted the center during National Tourism week in May, with events like the Willis Gap Jammers, Friends of JEB Stuart Reenactment, members of Bull Mountain Arts, rangers with Fairy Stone State Park, and demonstrations by staff at the Reynolds Homestead.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Since it began operations, the center \u201chas been a one stop marketing billboard for all the county\u2019s treasures, serving over 1,400 travelers, community folks and new residents last year,\u201d Belcher said. \u201cOur guestbook shows tourists from New Mexico, Utah, North Carolina, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Stuart, Florida, Ohio, Massachusetts, Arizona, Texas, South Carolina, to name a few.\u201d\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Funds generated by the Transient Occupancy (or Lodging) Tax are used to operate the Visitors Center and market the county. Those revenues are paid by visitors who stay overnight in cabins, motels, Airbnb's, and Primland Resort. Neither real estate, nor personal property taxes are used to pay for the center or its expenses, Belcher said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">The offerings at the center are varied, so they can be tailored to specific visitors\u2019 interests.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cOur center not only provides suggestions, brochures, magazines, lodging and itineraries to travelers, but with the information in one central location, we are able to serve the county better by informing them of events, closed businesses, newly opened businesses,\u201d Belcher said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">The local knowledge of businesses and availability also is useful, she said, adding that on many Friday afternoons, those manning the center are seeking \u201clodging finds for travelers that have not made reservations for the weekend.\u201d<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Belcher said the center also serves as a meeting place for community organizations such as the Master Gardeners and the Patrick County Young Professionals.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">She is appreciative to the state, but Belcher said support from the community is the real driver behind the Visitors Center\u2019s success.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">"Special thanks to the Patrick County Board of Supervisors and the Tourism Advisory Council, for supporting this valuable\u00a0initiative,\u201d Belcher said. \u201cAlso, thanks to our Brand Ambassador Sue Kolljeski for her dedication to keeping the center open on weekends."<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Overall, \u201cit\u2019s been a super year at the Visitors Center,\u201d Belcher said, adding the center is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n[gallery size="large" columns="2" ids="60318,60319,60320,60321,60317,60316,60315,60314,60310,60311,60312,60313,60309,60308"]\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
