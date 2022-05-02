Dennis Edward Napier, 68, of 320 Janice Dr., Bassett, VA passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at his residence. He was born on May 4, 1953 in Virginia to the late Richard Edward “Dickie” Napier and Virginia Dare “PeeWee” Merriman Napier. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by an infant daughter, Nevaeh Faith Napier.

Mr. Napier was a graduate of Fieldale Collinsville and worked for the City of Martinsville as a mechanic.

He is survived by his wife, Laura Turner Napier of the residence; stepdaughter, Megan Elizabeth Pruitt (Taylor) of Bassett, VA; son, Joshua Edward Napier (Lauren) of Mooresville, NC; sisters, Teresa Davis of Bassett, VA, and Tina Younger (Tim) of Martinsville, VA; brothers, George Napier (Kelly) of Bassett, VA and Richard Napier (Donna) of Collinsville, VA. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Tabitha Grace Pruitt, Isaac Taylor Pruitt and Cannon Graham Napier; his significant pet, Tutz of the residence; and his best buddy, “Fat Boy” Wayne Napier.

A visitation was held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Trinity Baptist Church. Memorial service was held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Glen Stinnet and Rev. Michael Harrison officiating.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Napier family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com