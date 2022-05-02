Mr. Lee Roy Willard, age 91, of Stuart, Virginia passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Stanleytown Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Patrick County on April 14, 1931, to the late Andrew Jackson Willard and Cora Lee Boyd Willard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two wives, Clemmie Dell Clark Willard, and Betty Spencer Willard; one stepdaughter, Donna Hancock; one stepson, Merle Spencer; and three brothers, John Abe Willard, Willie R. Willard, and James Hooker Willard. Lee served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. He had been a member of Ross-Harbour United Methodist Church since 1955. He was also a Charter Member of Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department and retired from Bassett Furniture Industries.

Mr. Willard is survived by a daughter Joy W. Vaughan of Stuart; two grandchildren, Trisha Vaughan Long (Michael), Jason Vaughan (Karen); two great-grandchildren, Emma and Evan; two step-children, Sandra Fulcher (S.T.), Michael Spencer (Carla); seven step-grandchildren, Elizabeth Beagle, Tee Fulcher, Hava Spencer, Shawn Spencer, Joey Spencer, Leigh Ann Watson, Alana Spencer and Kelli Spencer; step-great-grandchildren, Jack Beagle, Jake Beagle, Trey Fulcher, McKenna Watson, Will Watson, Dane Spencer, Emily Spencer and Anala Spencer; and two sisters, Ruby Foley and Lucy Mae Willard.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 5, 2022′ at 2:00 p.m. at Ross Harbour United Methodist Church with Pastor David Gaylor officiating. Burial will follow in Ross Harbour United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department, 6687 Fairystone Park Hwy., Stuart, Virginia 24171. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com