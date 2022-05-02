Mr. Michael Moran Zimmerman, Sr., age 75 of Stuart, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at his home. He was born in Huntington, Pennsylvania on November 23, 1946, to the late Ray Moore and Dora Smith Moore. Michael faithfully served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a railway enthusiast and enjoyed sharing a good meal, but he especially loved his family. He will be remembered as a loving and caring father, son, brother, uncle, and friend.
Surviving are three children, Michael Zimmerman, Jr. of Stuart, Crystal Madison of Roanoke, Jeremiah Zimmerman of Roanoke; eleven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Veterans Affairs General Post Fund, 1970 Roanoke Blvd, Salem, VA 24153. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart has been entrusted with the arrangements and online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Leave a Reply