Surviving are three children, Michael Zimmerman, Jr. of Stuart, Crystal Madison of Roanoke, Jeremiah Zimmerman of Roanoke; eleven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Veterans Affairs General Post Fund, 1970 Roanoke Blvd, Salem, VA 24153. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart has been entrusted with the arrangements and online condolences may be sent to

www.moodyfuneralservices.com

.