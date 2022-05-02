Phyllis Spangler Bryant, 81, entered into her heavenly home on April 28, 2022. She was born on March 6, 1941 in Stuart, VA to the late Gaynelle Reynolds Spangler and the late Dorn Odell Spangler.

Phyllis worked for many years as a Child’s Librarian at the Pittsylvania County Library in Chatham, before her retirement. She was an active member of Chatham Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and was a Sunday School Teacher.

Phyllis is survived by a sister, Sylvia Hawkins (Charles) of Chatham, VA; a brother Terry Spangler of Richmond, VA; a sister-in-law Beth Spangler and her son Todd; two nieces Allison Hazard (Brian) and Elizabeth Spangler; 4 Grand Nieces Lily, Brynleigh, Taylor and Evelyn Hazard.

In addition to her parents, she is also predeceased by a brother, Larry Spangler.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Chatham Presbyterian Church.

Norris Funeral Service, Chatham Chapel is serving the Bryant family.