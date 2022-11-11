Mrs. Doris Carter Ashburn, age 69 of Spencer, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at her home. She was born in Martinsville on June 4, 1953, to the late Willie Columbus “Lum” Carter and Ella Mae Myers Carter. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ashburn was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Ashburn; a brother, Lindsey Carter; and a sister, Ruby Belcher. She attended Faith Fellowship Church.

Mrs. Ashburn is survived by a daughter, Renae Wagoner of Spencer; a nephew, Jeffrey Carter (Antionette); a niece, Jennifer Carter; two great-nieces, Sydney Carter and McKinley Carter; her extended family and special friends, including the Johnson boys and her best friend of over sixty years, Ann Ray.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to SPCA of Martinsville and Henry County, 132 Joseph Martin Highway, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is handling the arrangements, and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.