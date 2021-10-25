<p class="yiv0887380006MsoNormal"><img class="size-full wp-image-56845 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Obit1-300x200-1.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" \/>Dr. Posey Elmer Vipperman, Jr., age 90, of Claudville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday October 20, 2021, Virginia Veterans Care Center in Roanoke. He was born in Patrick County on April 29, 1931 to the late Posey Elmer Vipperman, Sr., and Laura Kate Underwood Vipperman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Via Vipperman; one son, Bryan Keith Vipperman; and siblings, Elva Katherine Vipperman Fain, Dorothy Elsie Vipperman Lyons, Charles Madison, Raymond Atkins, Joseph Herman, Jesse Warren, Nannie Ruth Vipperman Terry, John Calvin, Willie Leon, and Ann Kate Vipperman Roberts.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv0887380006MsoNormal">\u00a0Dr. Vipperman is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Kevin Dalafave of Columbus, GA; daughter, Betsy Vipperman of Rochester, NY; son and daughter-in-law Dr. Jeffrey and Corinne Vipperman of Pittsburgh, PA; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and sister Mary V. Boyd of Tallahassee, FL.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv0887380006MsoNormal">Dr. Vipperman was born and raised in Dobyns, VA. As a kid, he helped run the family grist mill, country store, and tended the farm. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture from VPI, where he was an ROTC scholar in the Corps of Cadets. After serving three years in the U.S. Air Force, he returned to Virginia Tech and completed his Master of Science degree. He worked as the County Extension agent in South Boston, VA, before being accepted into the Animal Science PhD program at the University of Missouri. He served as a professor at the University of Nebraska, in the field of animal nutrition. In 1970 Dr. Vipperman joined the North FL (Agricultural) Research and Education Center, to supervise the establishment of the swine research unit. From 1973-1984 he ran his own 1,200 hog operation, Chipola Swine Producers, before retiring back to Patrick County.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv0887380006MsoNormal">Graveside funeral services for Dr. Vipperman will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Critz Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. John Franklin officiating. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com<\/p>
