Drones deployed in reassessment effort

A Patrick County resident spotted the drone being used for real estate reassessment in Ararat.

Mary Dellenback Hill spied the drone and snapped a photo to share.

“I stopped and spoke with a young man doing the drone real estate reassessment,” Hill said. “The photo is of a UAV/drone assisting in property inspections” associated with the reassessment.

The drone was being used while reassessing real estate near Rabbit Ridge Road, Ararat, according to Hill. She also added that the new technology seemed to be “an efficient way to get the job done.”