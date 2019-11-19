Public hearing to be held

The Patrick County Board of Supervisors will receive public input on a proposed change to the county’s Communication Tower Ordinance at their meeting on Monday, Nov. 18.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the third-floor courtroom of the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Building, 106 Rucker Street, Stuart.

The public hearing is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The proposed ordinance may be viewed in the County Administration Office, located in Suite 218 of the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Building.

In other matters, the board will:

*Hear a report from Acting Patrick County School Superintendent Dr. David Martin;

*Consider a resolution to honor former Governor Gerald L. Baliles;

*Consider a recycling grant;

*Consider Year End Settlement FY 2018-2019 by West Piedmont Health District.

*May meet in closed session to discuss personnel, legal, contract and real estate matters.