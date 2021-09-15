<img class="size-medium wp-image-35270 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/06\/vote_1591097755-295x300.png" alt="" width="295" height="300" \/>Early voting for the General and Special elections on November 2 will begin at the Registrar\u2019s Office during regular office hours on Friday, September 17, 2021.\r\n\r\nThe office will also be open on Saturday, October 23, and Saturday, October 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for early voting.\r\n\r\nIf you need to receive a ballot by mail, a Virginia Vote by Mail Application Form must be received on or before Friday, October 22, 2021, at 5 pm. A request to receive a ballot by mail may be done online at <a href="https:\/\/vote.elections.virginia.gov\/VoterInformation">https:\/\/vote.elections.virginia.gov\/VoterInformation<\/a>.\r\n\r\nVirginia law requires all voters to present an acceptable form of identification when voting early or on Election Day. Information about acceptable forms of identification can be found at <a href="https:\/\/www.elections.virginia.gov\/casting-a-ballot\/in-person-voting\/">https:\/\/www.elections.virginia.gov\/casting-a-ballot\/in-person-voting\/<\/a>.\u00a0 Any registered voter who does not possess acceptable identification, may sign an ID Confirmation Statement.\r\n\r\nThe deadline to register to vote or to update your address on your existing voter registration for the November 2 election is Tuesday, October 12, 2021.\u00a0 Any citizen needing to register to vote or update their address may do so by appearing in person at the Registrar\u2019s Office, mailing a completed application to Post Office Box 635, Stuart, VA, 24171, or visiting <a href="https:\/\/vote.elections.virginia.gov\/VoterInformation">https:\/\/vote.elections.virginia.gov\/VoterInformation<\/a> online.\r\n\r\nThe Registrar\u2019s Office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is located in the Patrick County Veterans\u2019 Memorial Building 106 Rucker St. Room 216C, Stuart VA.\r\n\r\nFor additional information, or to request a Virginia Vote by Mail Application Form to be mailed to you, contact the Registrar\u2019s Office at (276) 694-7206 or <a href="mailto:staylor@co.patrick.va.us">staylor@co.patrick.va.us<\/a>, or visit the Patrick County Registrar\u2019s website at <a href="https:\/\/www.co.patrick.va.us\/registrar">https:\/\/www.co.patrick.va.us\/registrar<\/a>.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
