<img class="size-medium wp-image-56469 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/no_entry_1631614918-165x300.png" alt="" width="165" height="300" \/>The Patrick County Jail was closed abruptly closed to visitors on Sept. 11 due to COVID-19 concerns.\r\n\r\nPatrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said two of the 109 inmates on Sunday had tested positive, \u201cbut several have been exposed.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe are taking precautions, to include segregation and quarantine, to mitigate the situation,\u201d Smith said, and added medical staff and jail deputies are on top of the situation, but \u201cof course, we will be monitoring\u201d it closely.\r\n\r\n
