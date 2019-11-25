Fall Athletes Honored at PCHS’ Sports Banquet

By Ashlee Mullis

Patrick County High School held the Fall Sports Banquet Thursday night. The following athletes were honored for their hard work and dedication to their sport:

The following athletes were honored as All Piedmont District and/or All-Region players:

Golf- David Smith and Jalen Hagwood- 1st Team All-Piedmont District, Wesley Roberson- 2nd Team All Piedmont District.

Volleyball- 1st Team All-Piedmont District- Lainie Hopkins, 2nd Team All-Piedmont District- Caroline Vernon

Cross-Country- Katie Brintle- Piedmont District Champion, All-Piedmont District, and All-Region, Seth Wright- All-Piedmont District, Kristian Reynolds- All Piedmont District and All Region.