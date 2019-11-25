Fall Athletes Honored at PCHS’ Sports Banquet

Cheerleading- Coach Emily Minkema, Most Dedicated Cheerleader- Haley Underwood. (Not pictured- Outstanding Leadership Award, Kylee Campbell.)

By Ashlee Mullis

Patrick County High School held the Fall Sports Banquet Thursday night. The following athletes were honored for their hard work and dedication to their sport:

 

Golf- Coach Phillip Steagall, Most Improved- Garrett Leftwich, Most Valuable- Wesley Roberson

 

Volleyball- Lady Cougar Award- Jenny Turner, Most Improved- Elleigh Large, Most Valuable- Caroline Vernon, Best Defensive Player- Erin Keith, Coach Heidi Moore.

 

Football- Coach David Morrison, Most Improved- Will Sprowl, Best Offensive Player- Dae’Shawn Penn, Coaches Award- Bryson Fulcher, Best Defensive Player- Jess Edwards, Blood, Sweat, and Tears Award- Jonathan Pell
Cross-Country- Coach Vanessa Mishoe, Cougar Award- Chloie Wright, MVP- Katie Brintle, Cougar Award- Kristian Reynolds, MVP Male- Seth Wright, Coach Danel Slaydon

The following athletes were honored as All Piedmont District and/or All-Region players:

Golf- David Smith and Jalen Hagwood- 1st Team All-Piedmont District, Wesley Roberson- 2nd Team All Piedmont District.

Volleyball- 1st Team All-Piedmont District- Lainie Hopkins, 2nd Team All-Piedmont District- Caroline Vernon

Cross-Country- Katie Brintle- Piedmont District Champion, All-Piedmont District, and All-Region, Seth Wright- All-Piedmont District, Kristian Reynolds- All Piedmont District and All Region.

