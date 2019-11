Woolwine Elementary School sends thanks and appreciation to AEP and employee, Brian Worley who on Nov. 21 visited Mrs. Flaneary’s Kindergarten and Mrs. Fain’s First grade class to read the book, “The Boy Who Touched the Stars,” written by Jose M. Hernandez and Steven James Petruccio. The book was donated to the librarian, Deb Nolen, who will enter it into circulation for students to check out. Special thanks to Mr. Worley and AEP for sponsoring the Read to Me Day.