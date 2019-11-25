Beta Club Honored

Patrick County High School’s Sr. Beta club was acknowledged as a Beta School of Merit for 2020 by the National Beta Club. The distinction is a prestigious honor awarded to Beta clubs. It shows the schools dedication to recognizing students achievements and their academic excellence.

National Beta Chief Executive Officer Bobby Hart said “without the important work of principals and teachers, students would not have the opportunities that membership in National Beta affords.” The National Beta Club is an independent, educational, non-profit organization for youth in America. It prepares students today to become leaders tomorrow. The mission statement is all about achievement, character, leadership, and service. The Beta motto “let us lead by serving others,” demonstrates these qualities that all Betas must possess. The PCHS Sr. Beta Club is always open to new service projects and ideas. They are always willing to help and will send volunteers to aid the community. For questions or inquires about service projects contact, jonathan.turchek@patrick.k12.va.us.