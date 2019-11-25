Students Attend Nurses Association Convention

Twenty-six Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) students and five nursing faculty members from Surry Community College attended the North Carolina Nurses Association (NCNA) Convention at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem on Sept 26.

Vendors and employers at the networking central area included local facilities such as Yadkin Valley Home Health, Northern Regional Hospital, Novant, and Wake Forest Baptist Health. Several schools offering BSN/MSN programs were also represented. Students attended their choice of breakout sessions depending on their interests.

Students in attendance included Ashley Bottoms of Ararat; Christian Mayes and Madison Wright of Dobson; Meaghan Edwards and Savanna Powell of East Bend; Sydney Gillespie of Lawsonville; Billye Jo Angel, Rosetta Hogan, Emily Wilber, Celena Morrison, Melisha Mosley, Jake Phillips, Kaitlyn Russell, Brandy Sawyer, and Katie Stanley of Mount Airy; Diana Hernandez of Pinnacle; Kaitlyn Simpson, Brooke Whittington, and Abigail Worley of Pilot Mountain; Cassidy Cook and Makayla Adams of State Road; Amy Wike of Statesville; Kayla Tuttle of Walnut Cove; Emily Marshall Lynch and Ashley Wright of Westfield; and April Vass of Hillsville, Va. Faculty attending were Jade Tate and Betsy Duncan of Elkin, Lory Puckett of Thurmond, Dena Shore of East Bend, and Sandra Nilsson of Tobaccoville.

SCC nursing students have many educational pathways. They can choose to complete the three-semester Practical Nursing program; Associate Degree Nursing (ADN), which is a two-year program, or currently Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) can choose to complete the LPN-ADN program, which is a three-semester program. SCC also offers opportunities for students to purse a baccalaureate degree in Nursing (LPN-BSN and RIBN collaboration) through a partnership with Lees-McRae College.

For more information about Surry’s Nursing programs, contact Leona Childress, Coordinator of Special Admissions at childressl@surry.edu or (336) 386-3358 or Dr. Yvonne Johnson, Associate Dean of Health Sciences at johnsony@surry.edu or (336) 386-3368.