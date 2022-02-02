<img class="size-medium wp-image-43479 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/farm_equipment_1612115919-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" \/>Farmers from across the state traveled to downtown Richmond Jan. 23 ahead of\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/r20.rs6.net\/tn.jsp?f=001_7mAwShUkRSTs1tzLWKcdUJmUrXI51XPsuHrgbcZU7hh2n5pUSn7lpx1j5wcb60bBSP_Ms5SBQPha12q1CSdWhKxiQuAvYKyA0GdRfkGcrbvcYM9FZA-TpkVMItLQ5Y0qvzz0If2u9lNOjpDtqFzbyYoSyhJSwXyAhsIhuBdlyedyinc96ceHihj0AolCYGxZBYidPat9qljSDm2vHR6zA==&c=LbGmRGll85ddHiJ1LCjEDc36qnHQTQLXTSwIMUdwK6Tw7WhPECcFFw==&ch=eRO9bV-SSee0mYIOPYMNy4JFpstiHCdL6wjF3ctZIn5hIzjFPnFl3w==">Virginia Farm Bureau Federation\u2019s annual Legislative Day<\/a>, in preparation for in-person meetings with legislators. The event gives farmers an opportunity to urge action on agricultural issues important to them.\r\n\r\nDel. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, chair of the Virginia House Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee, was the keynote speaker at Sunday\u2019s dinner, preceding a legislative briefing for Farm Bureau members.\r\n\r\n\u201cVirginia Farm Bureau has been very fortunate to consider Del. Ware a friend of agriculture for over two decades,\u201d said VFBF President Wayne F. Pryor as he introduced the speaker. \u201cWe are thrilled to continue working with him in his new role as chair of the house agriculture committee.\u201d\r\n\r\nJust 10 days into his job as ag committee chairman, delegates are considering a deluge of bills, Ware said, including funding for agricultural best management practices.\r\n\r\n\u201cOf the topics I see coming up, I can report some good news,\u201d Ware said. \u201cI think ag BMPs will be funded significantly.\u201d\r\n\r\nAgriculture and conservation communities have long called for full funding of Virginia\u2019s agricultural BMP cost-share \u201cneeds assessment\u201d\u2014a data-driven funding calculation based on water quality goals. The cost-share program supports various conservation practices for crop, grazing and forestlands to reduce nutrient and sediment runoff. Additionally, funding will provide technical assistance for farmers and landowners to implement those conservation practices.\r\n\r\nThe committee also is looking at solar farm issues, though calling them \u201cfarms\u201d is euphemistic, Ware said. Agricultural groups are concerned that large-scale solar facilities may permanently disable the productivity of prime agricultural lands.\r\n\r\nSolar panels are great, but they belong on rooftops and brownfields, Ware said, \u201crather than on top of the finest farm and timber land, which are increasingly being gobbled up by this arena. How do we make a more measured consideration of the growth of solar farming, with this tremendous increase in renewable energy?\u201d\r\n\r\nWare and his staff continue to review the bills assigned to his committee, \u201cbut I\u2019m looking forward, very much, to getting input from Farm Bureau. And I look forward to meeting with Farm Bureau members and chatting with them on topics that are most on their minds.\u201d\r\n\r\n
