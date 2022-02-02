<img class=" wp-image-60690 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/02\/tulip_1643719743-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="333" height="222" \/>By Judy Ferring\r\n\r\nAfter a two-year hiatus induced by Covid restrictions, the Patrick County Master Gardeners are resuming their annual Spring Gardening Symposium this year on March 12 in a new venue \u2013 the Patrick County Community Center, 212 Wood Brothers Drive, in Stuart.\r\n\r\nA lot can happen in two years, said Mark Blevins, Ph.D., one of the three speakers who were originally scheduled for the 2020 event. \u201cThe top 10 weeds are pretty consistent, depending on the weather.\u201d His presentation, Reading the Weeds, will focus on what can be learned from the weeds that pop up in lawns and landscapes.\r\n\r\n\u201cThink of ourselves as garden investigators and the weeds are the footprints and fingerprints that tell us what's going on underground,\u201d said Blevins, who is assistant administrator for agricultural resources with the North Carolina A&T Extension. \u201cSome weeds thrive in compacted soils and a very different kind thrive in very wet soil with poor drainage.\u201d Thus, purslane can tell you one thing about your soil; plantain, another.\r\n\r\nAlso re-engaging from the original 2020 program, Wayne Bottorff of Healing Tao Herbals here in Patrick County, and Amanda Wilkins of Juniper Level Botanical Garden, located in Raleigh, N.C. As planned for 2020, a boxed lunch will be provided, as well as coffee, tea and water throughout the day and light refreshments during the morning and afternoon breaks. Vendors will show their wares during breaks and at lunch.\r\n\r\nPre-registration is strongly encouraged, as Covid guidelines may limit the number of persons in the auditorium. To register, mail your contact information along with the registration fee of $25 ($30 after February 20) payable to Patrick County Cooperative Extension to Master Your Garden c\/o Glenda Cobbler, 932 Palmetto School Road, Stuart, Virginia 24171.\r\n\r\nPersons with a disability and desiring any assistive devises, services or accommodations to participate in this activity, please contact Patrick County Extension at (276) 694-3341 during business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., five days before the event.\r\n\r\nVirginia Cooperative Extension is a partnership of Virginia Tech, Virginia State University, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and local governments. Its programs and employment are open to all, regardless of age, color, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, military status, or any other basis protected by law. An equal opportunity\/ affirmative action employee.\r\n\r\n
