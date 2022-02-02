<img class="size-medium wp-image-60709 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/02\/5k_1643720910-286x300.png" alt="" width="286" height="300" \/><strong>The Landmark Assisted Living Center and the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce are partnering to offer a Senior Couch to 5K program for interested participants ages 50 and older.<\/strong>\r\n\r\nLandmark Marketing and Admissions Director Lisa Martin said this is part of the Center\u2019s goal to promote healthy aging in our area.\r\n\r\n\u201cAs our life expectancy gets longer it\u2019s much more important that we each find a level of fitness that keeps us active and healthy,\u201d she said. \u201cThe trails in Patrick County are perfect for those looking to improve fitness, relieve stress, and achieve an incredible goal.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe Senior Couch to 5K program is free and designed for absolute beginners, with the intent of turning couch potatoes into 5K participants in 9 weeks.\u00a0The program will feature 3 weekly in-person training sessions that begin with 20 minutes of walking\/running and develop into a full 30-minute program.\u00a0The training will culminate on May 21 with the Strawberry Festival 5K.\u00a0Participants may run or walk, the goal is to be outside and active on a regular basis.\r\n\r\nLandmark Administrator Joy Hairston encouraged the community to be involved. \u201cThe body you start with at beginning of training will not be the same body on the day of the race. Each day you will become stronger, and your\u00a0endurance will improve with each training day. Together we can work to make our community stronger and healthier.\u201d\r\n\r\nParticipants will receive T-shirts to start the program and other prizes throughout the 9 weeks as they reach other milestones.\r\n\r\n\u201cI am so excited that a couch to 5K program is coming back to Patrick County,\u201d said the chamber\u2019s Executive Director Rebecca Adcock. \u201cThis is a great low impact, low pressure way to get back into or start exercising.\u201d\r\n\r\nFor more information about the program, call Martin at (276) 694-3050, extension 4504. To register, visit\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/bit.ly\/RegistertoRunTLC">https:\/\/bit.ly\/RegistertoRunTLC<\/a>.\u00a0The program is free to all participants.
