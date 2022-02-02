[caption id="attachment_60686" align="alignright" width="469"]<img class=" wp-image-60686" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/02\/Changes2-262x300.jpg" alt="" width="469" height="537" \/> Hearth Fyre Caf\u00e9, on Main Street in Stuart, is set to open for breakfast and lunch by next week, with plans to open in the evenings by the beginning of March.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nBy Taylor Boyd\r\n\r\nThe former Honduras Coffee Shop on Main Street in Stuart is undergoing a makeover of sorts, with a new name, rebranding and new owners working to create an entirely different vibe.\r\n\r\nThe shop is scheduled to reopen later this month as the Hearth Fyre Caf\u00e9, according to Roxanne Dresden, who co-owns the business with her husband, Araris Dresden.\r\n\r\nThe two are renaming and rebranding the business to make it their own \u2013 and a place their customers will feel comfortable, Roxanne Dresden said.\r\n\r\nShe explained the new name comes from a desire to create a hearth space for people.\r\n\r\nAraris Dresden \u201cdidn\u2019t just want to sell coffee. He wanted to have a place for people to come and feel like they were at home away from home, and where they could feel included and have a respite from the chaos of life,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nAnd that is precisely what the business will be to the Dresdens.\r\n\r\nThe two bought the shop to make good on their desire to create a home base, Roxanne Dresden said. She explained that she worked as a traveling performer who had been on the road fulltime since 2008. After the two met, Araris Dresden spent a short stint working as her drummer.\r\n\r\nBut \u201cit became increasingly evident that he didn\u2019t want to be a drummer because he just wasn\u2019t really into it, even though he does a good job,\u201d she said, adding that she encouraged her husband to create and man a portable coffee house at the festivals where she performed.\r\n\r\n\u201cHe used to be a barista,\u201d she said, of a person who prepares and serves different kinds of coffee and may be called a \u2018coffee artist.\u2019 Araris\u00a0 Dresden also \u201cwas a bartender, and he was really into doing mixology. He was really good at it and really enjoys it,\u201d his wife said.\r\n\r\nAfter the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Araris Dresden sent his wife a listing for the shop in Stuart. While she wanted to purchase the coffee shop, Dresden said she worried that their lifestyle would be an impediment since it was all cash-based.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_60685" align="alignright" width="278"]<img class="wp-image-60685" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/02\/Changes1-235x300.jpg" alt="" width="278" height="355" \/> Araris and Roxanne Dresden plan to change the old Honduras Coffee Shop into a Celtic themed caf\u00e9, coffee house, and pub.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n\u201cWe had no credit, we had owned nothing, had never rented anywhere, and never owned a house. I bought my vehicle with cash, and the trailer we were living in was a wedding gift from my parents,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nBut, after going through a lengthy process to determine whether they could manage a \u2018mundane life,\u2019 she said purchasing the property became a reality.\r\n\r\nThere are plans to change the shop into a Celtic themed caf\u00e9, coffee house, and pub that is open seven days a week, starting in March, according to Roxanne Dresden. Currently, the two are awaiting the completion of some equipment inspections.\r\n\r\n\u201cSome of the equipment had some outdated inspections. So, after talking to the health department, we had to shut down until we get an inspector in there to make sure everything\u2019s in shipshape,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nWhile waiting, the couple are deep cleaning, repainting, and renovating the restaurant, and overhauling the menu.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe\u2019re still going to have breakfast sandwiches. We\u2019re going to have bagels and pastries, and we\u2019re trying to source higher end stuff for that,\u201d she said, adding she has also been working on developing recipes.\r\n\r\nWhen it reopens, the eatery will be open for breakfast and lunch, with the same sandwich items, pastries, and coffee. \u201cBut we\u2019re doing fancy coffee. My husband used to be a professional barista, so he\u2019s very into doing what people would consider fancy coffee,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nThe lunch menu will include paninis, soups, salads, bread bowls, and scotched eggs. Breakfast specials will be available on weekends, and will include foods like waffles, pancakes, and waffles.\r\n\r\nThe Dresdens also are in the process of applying for a liquor license. In addition to serving beer and wine, they plan to serve fancy adult coffee drinks, or \u2018the works.\u2019\r\n\r\n\u201cWe don\u2019t want to be a full bar where people just sit at the bar, but we do want to have a pub feel, and we\u2019ll have pub food,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nThe evening menu will continue to offer soups and salads, with additions that include fish and chips, Irish Nachos, hand pies, and other pub foods.\r\n\r\nBy mid-March, Dresden said she hopes to start booking talent to feature live music every week.\r\n\r\n\u201cMy ultimate goal is to have music or performances every Friday and Saturday night. I also want to see if there\u2019s enough interest from the local musicians to run an Irish session on Sundays, because on Sundays, we would open for brunch,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nDresden added that she wants to host some book clubs or writing groups, depending on community interest. In the future, she also intends to visit festivals with a mobile version of the shop.\r\n\r\nThe biggest challenge she anticipates will be from the fact that neither she nor her husband have ever operated a restaurant or a brick-and-mortar business before.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe\u2019ve having to figure out how to hoop jump the requirements for everything, because there are different requirements. I\u2019ve been giving myself a crash course on how to do this in the last month and a half,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nDresden hopes to be open for breakfast and lunch by next week providing the inspections are completed, and open in the evenings by the beginning of March, depending on the timing of the liquor license.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
