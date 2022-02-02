<h4><strong><img class="size-medium wp-image-60702 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/02\/school_covid_1643720592-300x186.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="186" \/>Patrick County Public Schools released its updated COVID protocols based on recent changes in guidance from Gov. Glenn Youngkin\u2019s Executive Order #2 and the Virginia Department of Health.<\/strong><\/h4>\r\n<em><strong>The new guidelines affect several categories, including:<\/strong><\/em>\r\n\r\n<strong>Masks <\/strong>\r\n<ul>\r\n \t<li>While universal masking is recommended, it is not required. Parents who wish to opt their child out of masking may send a note to their child\u2019s school.<\/li>\r\n \t<li>Masks continue to be required on school buses due to federal requirements.<\/li>\r\n \t<li>Masks are required for staff members.<\/li>\r\n<\/ul>\r\n<strong>Positive Cases <\/strong>\r\n<ul>\r\n \t<li>Parents should notify the school when their child tests positive or has symptoms of COVID.<\/li>\r\n \t<li>Students and staff members who test positive for COVID will isolate for 5 days beginning at symptom onset. If asymptomatic, the 5 days isolation period begins with the positive test date. Upon return, masking is mandatory on days 6-10 regardless of mask exemptions. If students or staff are unable to wear a mask on days 6-10, they must continue to isolate.<\/li>\r\n<\/ul>\r\n<strong>Household Contacts <\/strong>\r\n<ul>\r\n \t<li>If a student or staff member, who is not fully vaccinated, has ongoing household exposure to a positive case, he\/she must quarantine for 10 days (5 days for the positive case\u2019s isolation and 5 days for self-quarantine), assuming the positive case is improving by day 5.<\/li>\r\n \t<li>Household contacts must wear a mask for 5 additional days upon returning to school, regardless of mask exemptions.<\/li>\r\n<\/ul>\r\n<strong>School Exposures <\/strong>\r\n<ul>\r\n \t<li>Contact tracing will no longer be implemented for school exposures among students and staff.<\/li>\r\n \t<li>When a positive case is reported in the school, a notification will be provided to the classrooms affected via the teacher\u2019s LMS (Google Classroom, Canvas, Remind, etc.).<\/li>\r\n<\/ul>\r\n<strong>Mitigation Strategies <\/strong>\r\n<ul>\r\n \t<li>The school division will continue to use all other mitigation measures to the greatest extent possible, such as social distancing, increased hand washing and sanitation, and air filtration.<\/li>\r\n \t<li>Staff members are encouraged to increase physical distancing when in gatherings.<\/li>\r\n<\/ul>
