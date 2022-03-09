By Rebecca Adcock

“There is immense power when a group of people with similar interests gets together to work toward the same goals.” – Idowu Koyenikan

February was a short but busy month. Being a small community the chamber, along with many other organizations must partner together to work toward goals. That collaboration was in full force this month as many organizations is applying for grants and requesting letters of support and partnerships with the chamber to strengthen the application and impact of the project. The chamber also is busy working on grants in partnership with our community organizations.

The chamber has partnered with the SOVA innovation hub in South Boston to foster entrepreneurship across the region with their SOVA Rise Collaborative initiative. We invite you to join us virtually on the first Wednesday of the month.

The chamber also held a meet and greet for our new community members. We had a good turnout and great conversation about how to work to move the county forward.

The other big project the chamber was working on is continued membership renewal. Thank you to everyone who has renewed their 2022 membership. Without your support, the chamber would not exist.

The Patrick County Magazine, in partnership with Patrick County Tourism, is in the final editing and getting ready to head to the printers as we type. It is exciting to see this long-discussed project come to fruition.

In between the projects, the office was humming with meetings, phone calls and emails. We have already added several events to our calendar. Please make sure to submit your events to us so we can assist you in advertising.

Welcome new members to the chamber: Martinsville Smiles Dentistry and Providence United Methodist Church.

March Events:

*Virtual Short-Term Rental Bootcamp, Lunch & Learn with EDA for enterprise zones and other programs. *Ribbon Cutting at CPB Behavioral Therapy & Advocacy Services LLC on March 18 at 12 p.m., 119-B East Blue Ridge, Stuart.