<img class="size-medium wp-image-61336 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/02\/New1-300x225.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="225" \/>Legacy Wellness, LLC, a mental health skill building company, recently opened its doors in Stuart to serve residents in need.\r\n\r\nStarted in January 2021, Legacy strives to help the homeless communities and those suffering with mental illness. CEO Shannon Huffman said the company\u2019s program, Legacy Recovery, helps those in homeless situations, those struggling with addictions, and other issues.\r\n\r\nParticipants in the recovery program can visit the Stuart site during the day for help with finding permanent housing solutions, food, and work with case management, free of charge. Huffman said they also are welcome to visit and just relax while watching TV, reading, taking a shower, and getting lunch.\r\n\r\nThe Stuart site is located at 120 E. Blue Ridge St. Stuart, VA, 24171. It is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.\r\n\r\nFor more information, visit www.legacywellnes.care, or call (276) 692-2299.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
