By Callie Hietala

Family is at the forefront of Kimberly Lowe's congressional campaign. The candidate said she hopes to address a number of issues\u2014addiction, education, job loss, and family separation\u2014all in the hope of creating more stable, more successful family units.\r\n\r\nIn January, Lowe, a Republican, announced she would seek to represent Virginia\u2019s 9<sup>th<\/sup> Congressional District, challenging incumbent Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) for a spot on the Republican ticket in the general election.\r\n\r\nDespite recent redistricting putting Griffith\u2019s residence outside of the 9<sup>th<\/sup> District, the long-time congressman has announced he will seek reelection. Griffith has represented the district, which includes Martinsville, Patrick County, and parts of Henry County, since 2011 after defeating incumbent Rick Boucher (D-Abingdon) in the 2012 election.\r\n\r\nPrimary elections are scheduled for June 21, 2022.\r\n\r\nLowe said she grew up in Roanoke, has one sister in Bland County and another in Wythe County.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s hard to take the mountains out of me. I love Southwest Virginia,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nLowe was speaking from Del Rio, TX, where she said she was touring to learn more about illegal immigration and cartel activities along the Texas\/Mexico border.\r\n\r\nAccording to a press release announcing her candidacy, Lowe earned an associate degree in science from Virginia Western Community College, a Bachelor of Science degree from Radford University, and a master\u2019s from Hollins University. She also completed post-master\u2019s coursework towards a doctorate at the University of Amsterdam and Leiden University in the Netherlands and the American International School of Law.\r\n\r\nThe release stated that her professional career included working as an archaeologist and anthropologist, a farmer, policy advisor, college professor, and a school teacher.\r\n\r\nLowe said she taught grades 6-12 in Roanoke City Schools, which began to open her eyes to some of the issues in the education system that she believes need to be addressed on the federal level.\r\n\r\n\u201cIn my opinion, the school system was failing the kids,\u201d she said, noting that things may have changed in the city\u2019s school division in the 20 years since she worked there. \u201cI was told that my expectations were too high, that I needed to show them more movies. I was forced to change their grades. Twenty years ago, they were altering their SOL scores for federal funding.\r\n\r\n\u201cI realized then that I couldn\u2019t fix education as a teacher,\u201d she said, adding that education needs a complete overhaul. Specifically, she said, more time needs to be spent teaching critical reading and writing skills and programs that prepare students for modern jobs.\r\n\r\n\u201cI don\u2019t think that we should be pulling people in from other countries to do American jobs when we have kids here that we could train in these technological jobs,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nIn addition to education, Lowe identified several pillars of her campaign, including bringing jobs to the area, working to solve the opioid epidemic, and helping to improve family stability.\r\n\r\n\u201cAll that goes hand in hand,\u201d she said, describing the three as a circle. \u201cSolving all of those would strengthen Southwest Virginia.\u201d\r\n\r\nHer campaign developed its focus, in large part, from stories people have shared with Lowe about their own struggles with addiction, job loss, and subsequent separation from their children.\r\n\r\n\u201cPeople contact me around the nation,\u201d she said, \u201cI\u2019m the person they come to, and Southwest Virginia, West Virginia are where I get the most calls. It\u2019s extremely bad.\u201d\r\n\r\nLowe said she became a touchstone for people struggling with these issues after her husband left her and their 3 children in 2017, and they began divorce proceedings through the courts.\r\n\r\nThere, she found, \u201cthere\u2019s no due process, and whoever has the most money can basically torture you for years in court.\u201d\r\n\r\nAlso, it was around that time when she learned \u201cthey are literally trafficking children through our courts. I found a trafficking ring between Southside Virginia and Alaska,\u201d which, she said she believes targeted her own children.\r\n\r\nShe said a decade ago, 22 million families in America had been affected by child trafficking. Currently, she said, 1 child per minute goes into the state\u2019s custody and \u201cwe don\u2019t necessarily know where they go. We do know that 88 percent of children recovered by the U.S. Marshals Service all came out of foster care.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cI had surveillance in front of my house for a year and a half,\u201d she said, with unmarked cars bearing tags registered to people who were deceased. Her children\u2019s photos, she said, went missing from her court file. She said someone wrote an article on her story, which is when people began to reach out both to share their own stories and to \u201cwarn me more about what\u2019s really happening in the courts, which honestly saved my kids.\r\n\r\n\u201cSomewhere along the way,\u201d she recalled, \u201cI started to realize there was a problem with CPS (Child Protective Services) and then I learned from my own experience that no one would help me.\u201d\r\n\r\nWith so many people reaching out, and because the issues she was addressing were so specialized, she said she became an expert on federal law and now helps guide people through court proceedings and through dealings with CPS.\r\n\r\n\u201cI have people ready to go on my staff, ready to come in with me so we can solve the family court issues because it\u2019s costing us a lot of money and it\u2019s destroying our families,\u201d she said. \u201cThat\u2019s money that can go back into our community when a family has a crisis.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe should not punish our families when they have a crisis,\u201d she said. \u201cWe need to help families, and I think Southwest Virginia\u2019s a great example of that.\u201d\r\n\r\nFamilies in crisis are part of what brought Lowe to the Texas\/Mexico border in the first place. Those struggling with addiction issues often face a number of difficulties, she said.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhen people are addicted, they end up committing crime because of it, and because of that they can\u2019t get a job, so it\u2019s a horrible circle.\u201d Oftentimes, she said, that circle of struggle leads to separation of families. \u201cThe child removal rate is very high,\u201d particularly in Southwest Virginia, she said.\r\n\r\n\u201cEven when parents get clean,\u201d she said, \u201cthey don\u2019t get their kids back and it\u2019s creating so much trauma.\u201d\r\n\r\nLowe said she was visiting the border in part because \u201cmassive amounts of drugs are coming in the ports. It\u2019s costing a lot of money and it\u2019s affecting Southwest Virginia, so I\u2019m here to try to figure out what\u2019s happening, how is it coming in. We haven\u2019t been effective at stopping people from using drugs, but there has been some effectiveness in slowing down the movement.\u201d\r\n\r\nLowe said that, if elected, she hopes to get a seat on the Foreign Affairs Committee, which would put her in a position to help make decisions on what\u2019s happening along the border, and could ultimately lead to helping stymie the influx of illegal substances. \u201cI have experts working with me to make me an expert on what\u2019s happening in southern border countries,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nAlso, Lowe said she has identified treatment centers in the western U.S. where people can go for addiction treatment and recovery that allow them to bring their children with them, preventing separation between child and parent.\r\n\r\nJob creation, too, would help to address the issue of family stability, Lowe said. She has identified several ideas for bringing new jobs to the district, including working with a company that creates greenhouses which, she said, would bring in a large number of permanent jobs, create a continual source of local income, and become a source of fresh food which, she said, is needed in the area.\r\n\r\nShe said she would like to see some of that food make its way into school cafeterias, referencing a number of pilot programs focusing on bringing farm-to-table food to school divisions.\r\n\r\nLowe identified the modular housing industry as another potential source not only of jobs, but of affordable housing to families and individuals in the district.\r\n\r\nShe said she is also a proponent of creating federal incentives to buy local coal, and creating a transition program to address income gaps for families who have given their lives to the coal industry and are now \u201cin a position where they don\u2019t know what to do. Someone needs to swoop in and help them out.\u201d\r\n\r\nOf her opponent, Lowe said Griffith lacks understanding of the real issues in the district or how to address them.\r\n\r\n\u201cI hear he\u2019s a nice guy, but he\u2019s been a career politician for 27 years and people are dying in his district. I think he means well, but he doesn\u2019t have the vision or understanding on how to address it and he has not addressed the family situation at all. It\u2019s just time for him to go.\u201d\r\n\r\nUltimately, Lowe said her campaign \u201cis not about me, it\u2019s about saving the people of Southwest Virginia. I have real ideas and vision on how to do that.\u201d\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
