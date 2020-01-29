Five charged in connection with alleged Sunday shooting incident

A total of five people have been charged in connection with an alleged Sunday shooting incident that resulted in the death of a Martinsville man.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said the three additional people charged are:

Acya Danelle Hagen, 19, of Stuart, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession with intent to distribute more than ½ ounce of marijuana and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Stephen Coby Gravely, 20, of Martinsville, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute more than ½ ounce of marijuana.

A 17-year-old juvenile also was charged with conspiracy to distribute more than ½ ounce of marijuana and conspiracy to commit robbery. State law prohibits naming juvenile offenders, according to Smith.

Jermaine Davis “Jay” Penn Jr., 18, of 295 Hickory Ridge, Woolwine, turned himself in to authorities Tuesday, according to Smith. Penn was charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting within 1,000 feet of a school, and shooting from a motor vehicle as to endanger the lives of others.

Lonnie Deandre Reynolds, 18, of 12 Kelly Mill Road, was charged Monday with second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, and reckless handling of a firearm, Smith has said.

Damien Lamont Hairston, 27, of Martinsville, died Sunday after a single gunshot wound in connection with an incident that occurred at True Gospel Baptist Church, which is located near Patrick County High School on Salem Highway in Stuart, according to Smith.

Deputies responded to the scene at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday and found Hairston at the scene.

Smith said the church was not in service at the time of the incident.

“The church parking lot was used as a meeting place between the victim and another group of individuals, none of whom were members of the church,” Smith said in a release.

He alleged that the evidence suggested a drug deal was arranged, and a plan was created to rob certain individuals upon their arrival at the agreed upon meeting place, which was True Gospel Baptist Church on Salem Highway, Smith said.

When the two groups met, the first shot was allegedly fired from the rear passenger seat of the vehicle where two of the men were seated. More gunfire allegedly was then exchanged between the two groups, ultimately leaving a Martinsville man mortally wounded.

Three people allegedly fled the scene in a red Honda Civic, which was recovered a few hours later in Henry County, Smith stated, and added “this is a large scale, complex investigation that encompasses numerous individuals.”

Hagen, Penn and Reynolds were held without bail in the Patrick County Jail.

Gravely was released on a $1,500 secured bond.

The juvenile is being held at the W.W. Moore Detention Center in Danville.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Martinsville Police Department, Virginia State Police and the Patrick County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.

“As is typically the case, area law enforcement agencies worked closely together to solve this crime and prevent further acts of violence, which will not be tolerated in our county,” Smith said in a Wednesday afternoon news release.

Sheriff’s investigator Tyler Wilson is leading the investigation. The Virginia State Police assisted in processing evidence at the scene, according to Smith.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Smith at (276) 692-7012 or Wilson at (276) 692-5123.

