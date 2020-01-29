Truck repair costs, ordinance top list of discussions at supervisor meeting

By Debbie Hall

The Patrick County Board of Supervisors requested firm estimates on repairs to a Chevrolet dump truck used by both the county’s maintenance and Parks & Recreation departments after a proposal to buy a replacement vehicle was rescinded.

The board tabled the initial request to purchase a 4500 Dodge Ram for $29,800 at their Jan. 6 reorganizational meeting.

The current one-ton dump truck had a host of problems, including poor/non-working

brakes and an inability to start, according to previous reports. The truck is used to haul gravel dirt brush, trash, sand, lumber, and anything else needed, Interim County Administrator Geri Hazelwood told the board at their Jan. 27

meeting. She added that she was given three quotes for repairs, but needed guidance from the board. “Do we want to pay to have it fixed and use it once it is in good repair,” Hazelwood asked. Denise Stirewalt, of the Peters Creek District, noted that all three of the repair quotes were actually estimates” because they haven’t seen the truck. “Do we know from every one of them that this is exactly what’s needed” to repair the vehicle, she asked. Crystal Harris, vice chairman and of the Smith River District, said “I think you can’t give a good quote unless you

look at something.” Clayton Kendrick, of the Mayo River District, agreed. “They ought to carry it to the garage and get the quote if it’s drivable. ”Repaid estimates ranged from more than $2,700 to nearly $5,800, Stirewalt said. “To

me, that’s a big jump.” Clyde DeLoach, of the Blue Ridge District, said county staff

should “take the truck in and get a real estimate and bring it back to

the next meeting.” The remainder of the board concurred, and the matter now is set

to be discussed again at the Feb. 10 meeting.

In other matters, the board: *Heard from Chris Hughes, who presented an update on the Patrick County Ministerial Association and the Springs of Life Camp in Patrick

Springs. *Heard from David Kuser, of the Mayo River District, who said he was concerned about the county’s potential liability regarding the use of a dump truck to be used with no brakes. It is “appalling that the county allows vehicles to be taken

out that are unsafe,” he said, adding that he presented a copy of Commercial Drivers Handbook/Inspections to the board. Kuser said he also applauded the board for not

purchasing a dump truck discussed at an earlier meeting. He added

that he believes the county can save money by repairing the current dump truck.

Kendrick thanked all for attending and said he hopes more people will attend future meetings. Stirewalt said things are being taken care of with regards to the

vehicle. DeLoach apologized “because I assumed that the truck was out

of service. I didn’t think anybody would be stupid enough to run the truck without brakes, so that’s on me.” He added that he should have made clear that that truck was not to be operated without brakes.

Harris said she also was upset about the truck, and added that things “were not what we were told.” She noted that the purchase request was withdrawn. “The county does not have new cars and trucks. We run on a frugal schedule for our spending with vehicles,” she added. Jane Fulk, chairman and of the Dan River District, also thanked the speakers.

*Heard a request from Mickie Martin, director of the county’s 911 Dispatch Center, about participating in an agreement with AT&T. The service will be paid with grant

funds and those from 911 surcharges and wireless cell phone charges. “We may get more, depending on when they get in there and look at our network,” Martin said.

The system will provide better coverage for 911 services, she said, and added that Fairfax previously issued a Request for Proposals (RFP). Patrick County can “run off

that contract” rather than issuing another RFP for the service, Martin said.

The board approved the request to sign the participation agreement for the system that will cost $4,532.49 per month. The system currently costs $4,254 per month,

Fulk said, adding the increase is $278.49 per month.

*Heard an update from Patrick County Schools Superintendent Dean Gilbert, who said the school system undertook an audit on the current health insurance plan that

soon will be completed. Gilbert also said the division plans to implement an online bus routing system this fall to increase efficiency. He added that Aug. 11 will be the return date for students in the upcoming year. Additionally, “we have started

our budget process” and also distributed budget request documents “to see what kind of needs” there are, Gilbert said. He also will conduct budget training sessions for new and current school board members.

*Continued a discussion on a request for the county’s maintenance department to help out at the museum. The board will consider the request at its February meeting.

*Awarded contract to the lowest bidder for a sound system that will be installed in the meeting room.

*Approved an up to $300,000 transfer from the General Fund to the Health Fund to pay health insurance claims, as needed.

*Discussed an ordinance and other aspects needed after a Food and Beverage Tax referendum was approved in the November election. A public hearing on the proposed ordinance will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 in the third-floor meeting

room of the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Building on Rucker Street in Stuart. Several of the supervisors said they hope to have the tax implemented by April