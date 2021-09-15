<img class="wp-image-56514 size-full alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Four.png" alt="" width="361" height="525" \/>Mattie B's on N Main Street in Stuart will hold a book signing with four authors, Saturday, September 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.\r\n\r\nThis is an opportunity for all book lovers, young and old, and a celebration of authors with local ties and roots.\r\n\r\nAttendees are invited to bring their own copies of the authors' books for signing. Each of the authors will have their own books for purchase as well, and Mattie B's also will have copies of the books for sale in the days preceding and following the event.\r\n\r\nWho will be here?\r\n\r\n<img class="size-medium wp-image-56515 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Four1-200x300.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="300" \/>Nancy Naigle, a\u00a0USA Today\u00a0best-selling author who recently moved to the area has graciously elected to attend. Nancy wants to get to know folks and she will have her latest book\u00a0The Shell Collector, which is based on an intriguing and true story.\r\n\r\n<img class="size-medium wp-image-56516 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Four2-239x300.jpg" alt="" width="239" height="300" \/>Linda B. Davis, of Charlotte, N.C., and a former Stuart resident, will have her recently released book\u00a0The Bee Attitudes from A-Z. A delightful book of bees in the hills of Patrick County who learn about the beatitudes. They even shop at Mattie B's.\r\n\r\nFreddie Barker, of Chapel Hill, N.C. and sister to Wendy Rudd who works at Mattie B's, has authored a fun little book entitled\u00a0Jimmy, the Heir Rooster. A book about a unique little farm in North Carolina and the arrival of their new King of the coop.\r\n\r\n<img class="alignright wp-image-56517 size-thumbnail" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Four3-150x150.jpg" alt="" width="150" height="150" \/>The fourth author is Cindy Hollingsworth, who has written quite a few little books featured in the shop, but her greatest claim to fame in Stuart is\u00a0Thomas Stuart, Town Cat. Perhaps he will even make an appearance.\r\n\r\nAround noon, a few moments will be devoted to each author to share a little about their work(s) and delights.\r\n\r\n
Leave a Reply