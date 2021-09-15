[gallery columns="2" size="large" ids="56505,56506"]\r\n\r\nIn the middle of all the chaos that the last school year brought, Junior Beta members from HRMS worked hard to prepare their entries for National Beta Convention. In June, one member, Halo Martin was able to celebrate that hard work when she was named a national finalist in her Elementary Drawing competition.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_56507" align="aligncenter" width="1080"]<img class="wp-image-56507 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Hardin3.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="838" \/> 3<br \/>Halo Martin placed 3rd in the Drawing Competition.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThe HRMS Junior Beta Club originally competed and received awards during the Virtual State Convention held in February. Four members - Glenn Stovall, Rafe Boyd, Halo Martin, and Lily Pritt - participated in the convention.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_56508" align="aligncenter" width="810"]<img class="wp-image-56508 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Hardin4.jpg" alt="" width="810" height="1080" \/> Rafe Boyd earned 3rd place in his 6th grade Math competition.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nRafe received 3rd place in his 6th grade Math competition.\r\n\r\nHalo placed 3rd in the Drawing competition and also 3rd place in the Color Photography competition.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_56509" align="aligncenter" width="810"]<img class="wp-image-56509 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Hardin5.jpg" alt="" width="810" height="1080" \/> Halo Martin with the awards she earned at the National Beta State Convention.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nTheir victories at the state level provided an opportunity to compete at the national level.\r\n\r\nThe National Convention, held in Orlando, FL, provided all students the opportunity to compete at their comfort level, virtually or on-site. More than 13,000 Junior Beta (grades 4-8) and Senior Beta (grades 9-12) students represented their respective schools in the first National Beta Hybrid Convention.\r\n\r\nHardin Reynolds is very proud of these Rebels and looks forward to seeing what they will continue to do with their Beta clubs.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
