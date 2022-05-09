Frank Burton Heath, Age 87, passed away on November 25, 2021. He was born in Patrick County on January 20, 1934, to the late Thomas and Ethel Heath. Frank was preceded on death by his beautiful wife Mary, his son Chuck and eight brothers and sisters. Frank has numerous nephews and nieces throughout Virginia, Indiana, North Carolina and Florida.

Frank was a general contractor and worked on large commercial projects throughout the Southeast. Frank enjoyed telling stories about his projects and how he loved his work. In the early 1970’s Frank was on a Bass Master tour and was sponsored by Ranger Bass Boats. There were numerous newspaper articles about his accomplishments. Bill Dance and Tom Mann were among the people he fished with. In his later years you could find him in Kibler Valley right behind the Fish Truck. He Said “This is a lot easier than the Old Days”. Frank loved Nascar, Fishing, Hunting and poking at you. Some of his ashes were put behind the Wood Brothers car (#21) at the Daytona 500 in February. Frank told stories of the times the Daytona race was held on the beach in the 1960’s. He would frequent to Florida to fish and go to speed week. He was the crew chief for Ray Gray at the Darlington Motor Speedway, Imagine that! Frank Loved to deer hunt. You could be sure he hunted your stand before you got there. Frank created countless memories for his friends and family on these hunting trips. Frank would always tell you what he thought, his way or the highway. Frank will be truly missed in our community. He would call the local radio station and make up tall tales to get a rise out of someone. He once offered a girl a $100.00 to bite the head off a bug on the radio. She did and he lost his $100.00. There will be a celebration of Life for Frank and May 14, 2022 at the Community Building in Dry Pond from 11:00am to 12:30p. Please come join us for great stories.