Mrs. Dorothy “Inez” Hooker, age 89 of Lawsonville, North Carolina went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Walnut Cove Nursing Home. She was born in Lawsonville to the late Dewitt “Deddie” Carroll Bullins and Perlie Hester Lawson Bullins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Forister Hooker; one sister and brother-in-law, Lillian Bullins Hooker and Fred Hooker; and one brother and sister-in-law, Donnie Bullins and Carlene Bullins. Inez was a virtuous woman through and through, considered others first, was most proud of her family, and always loved without reservation. She was a devoted wife for over 60 years, raised two sons, raised a garden, kept grandchildren, kept house, and was a master seamstress, worked in the textile industry for over 45 years. She was a devout Christian and constant prayer warrior, attending Fairview Pentecostal Holiness Church for over 60 years and teaching Sunday School for most of those years. She resided her entire life in the Lawsonville community, having never lived more than a couple of miles from where she was born. She was a precious soul who had an infectious smile and sweet spirit. Our hearts are rejoicing that she is together with her Lord, her husband, and a host of other family and friends, singing praises to Jesus.

Left to cherish the memory of Mrs. Hooker are two sons, Tim Hooker and wife, Cindy and Chris Hooker and wife, Amy, all of Lawsonville; four grandchildren, Brandon Hooker and wife, Holly of Lawsonville, Courtney Vernon and husband, Justin of Manhattan, Kansas, Logan Hooker and Bentley Hooker, both of Lawsonville; two great-grandchildren, Dayton Vernon and Case Vernon; three siblings, Shirley Pyrtle and husband, Wayne of Lawsonville, Annie Bullins of Mayodan, and Davis Bullins and wife, Sharon of Danbury; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Mrs. Hooker will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Pastor Mike Sands officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Minnie’s Chapel Wesley Church Cemetery. The family receive friends two hours prior to the service on Monday afternoon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fairview Pentecostal Holiness Church, c/o Marty Martin, 1031 Moir Martin Road, Lawsonville, North Carolina 27022. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.