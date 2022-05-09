Mr. Ronald C. Cockram, age 85 of Meadows of Dan, went to be with the Lord on February 8, 2022, after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He spent most of his life in Meadows of Dan with the love of his life and wife of 63 years, Ann Q. Cockram. He proudly served in the US. Air Force and continued his career at Cherry Point NAS until the mountains and the community that he loved with his whole heart called him home. He had a servant’s heart exemplified by his many community activities: little league coaching, volunteer fire department, mountain top recreation park, Ruritan Club, Patrick County school board, and Tri-Area Community Health. His most beloved job was being a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be missed very much. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur G. Cockram and Edna Lawson Cockram.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters and sons-in-law, Sonita and Ernie Harris of Meadows of Dan, Rhonda and Brian Baxley of Yorktown; one son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Michelle Cockram of Meadows of Dan; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Garland and Margie Cockram of Woolwine, Gary Cockram and Elaine Little of Meadows of Dan, Michael and Darlene Cockram of Meadows of Dan; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Meadows of Dan Community Center. Those attending are asked to dress casual. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Meadows of Dan Fire Department, P. O. Box 830, Meadows of Dan, VA 24120. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

2 Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.